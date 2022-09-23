NewsCricket
IND VS AUS 2ND T20I

'Yorker King is back!', Fans can't keep calm as Jasprit Bumrah leaves Aaron Finch helpless - WATCH

Tweets like 'Yorker king is back!', 'Welcomeback Boom Boom', and more poured the social media after the right-arm pacer made his comeback into the Indian squad

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to the Men in Blue squad after a long period of injuries and recovery on Friday (September 23) with a stunning yorker to Aaron Finch. In the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, Bumrah dismissed the Australia captain in spectacular fashion at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Bumrah's return was then celebrated on Twitter as the netizens just could not keep calm after watching him bowl his trademark yorker.

Tweets like 'Yorker king is back!', 'Welcomeback Boom Boom', and more poured the social media after the right-arm pacer made his comeback into the Indian squad. Umesh Yadav was the bowler who had to make way for the talented Indian pacer. Aaron Finch was in fine rhythm until he faced that delivery and he finished his innings at 31 off 15 balls with showing appreciation to Bumrah's stunning delivery.

Checkout the video and reactions here...

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5 against hosts India in the rain-affected second T20 International on Friday. The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest. Australia lost wickets at quick succession but continued to score at a good rate after being invited to bat. Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets. (With PTI inputs)

IND vs AUS 2nd T20IIndia vs Australia 2022Jasprit BumrahAaron FinchTwittercricket twitterBumrah yorker

