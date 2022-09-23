Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to the Men in Blue squad after a long period of injuries and recovery on Friday (September 23) with a stunning yorker to Aaron Finch. In the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, Bumrah dismissed the Australia captain in spectacular fashion at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Bumrah's return was then celebrated on Twitter as the netizens just could not keep calm after watching him bowl his trademark yorker.

Tweets like 'Yorker king is back!', 'Welcomeback Boom Boom', and more poured the social media after the right-arm pacer made his comeback into the Indian squad. Umesh Yadav was the bowler who had to make way for the talented Indian pacer. Aaron Finch was in fine rhythm until he faced that delivery and he finished his innings at 31 off 15 balls with showing appreciation to Bumrah's stunning delivery.

Checkout the video and reactions here...

B. O. O. M! @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. #TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/omG6LcrkX8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

And Here our Yorker king is back in style..

Boom boom Bumrah #IndVsAus #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/4esejftDGx — Nisha Sharma (@NishaSharma2804) September 23, 2022

Indian fans after seeing Yorker delivery after a long time pic.twitter.com/v7oAgchWTc — Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) September 23, 2022

Bumrah bowled that yorker such a way that even Finch clapped and left. — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 23, 2022

Class act by Aaron Finch to appreciate Jasprit Bumrah for his excellent yorker. pic.twitter.com/RLGZAqrhWZ — Cricket is Love (@cricketfan__) September 23, 2022

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5 against hosts India in the rain-affected second T20 International on Friday. The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest. Australia lost wickets at quick succession but continued to score at a good rate after being invited to bat. Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets. (With PTI inputs)