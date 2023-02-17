R Ashwin was at his best on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia going on at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi. Australia got off to a good start after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner had put on 50 for the first wicket. Warner got out for 15. Marnus Labuschagne who came in next was batting well before Ashwin came on and tricked him with a beauty. A few overs before the lunch session, Ashwin bowled a terrific off-spinner from round the wickets, with first slip in place. He drew Labuschagne forward to defend. But this delivery was more straight and the right-hand batter had already fallen into the trap. The ball hit the pads and after a loud appeal, the umpire raised the finger.

Two balls later, new man in Steve Smith, could not read the line of the ball as well. He played for the off spin and more bounce. The opposite happened as Smith was left hanging bat in the air. The ball took the soft outside edge and rest was done by KS Bharat behind the stumps. India stormed back into the game with these two wickets picked in the same over.

Watch Ashwin dismissing Labuschagne and Smith in the same over:

At the time of finishing this article, Australia had reached 199 for 6 in 56 overs before Tea was taken on the opening day of the second Test. Ashwin had taken 3 wickets while Jadeja had picked up one wicket and Shami had taken two.

Not to forget, the three wickets also helped Ashwin pick up 100 wickets alone against Australia in Test matches. Jadeja too took the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja to pick up his 250th Test wicket.