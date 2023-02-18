IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Matt Renshaw Replaces David Warner as Concussion Substitute in Delhi Test

Just ahead of the Day 2 action of 2nd Test in Delhi, Australia informed the match officials that opener David Warner will be replaced by Matthew Renshaw as the 36-year-old batter faced late concussion. Warner received blows on his helmet on Day 1 of the 2nd Test during his brief stay at the crease. Renshaw who played the first Test and could not do much with the bat has got another chance to showcase his skills. Renshaw was replaced by Travid Head in the 2nd Test.

"Further tests on Saturday showed Warner had not made a full recovery, with Renshaw substituted in as his replacement for the rest of this Test after he was dropped for Travis Head prior to the match commencing," read the ICC release.

Warner has had tough outings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. With scores of 1,10 and 15, he has nor done justice to the wealth of talent and experience he has got. Aussies have suffered enough injuries on this tour already. Even before a ball was bowled in the four-match series, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc ha injured fingers. Josh Hazlewood too was out with a leg injury. The team combinations went wrong in the first Test for the same reason as Aussies did not know what best XI they can play on that pitch in Nagpur with whatever resources were left.