IND: 21-0 (9) | Ind vs Aus LIVE Cricket Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 1: All Eyes on KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma as India Trail By 242 Runs at Day 2 Stumps
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow LIVE updates from the IND vs AUS 2nd Test taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi starting on Friday (February 17).
Trending Photos
IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 1: After a dominating performance in the first Test, Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to repeat their heroics in the second game of the four-match series against Australia. The action will begin on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and the Pat Cummins-led side will surely look to bounce back. India need to continue their winning momentum to qualify for the ICC World Test Championships final later this year.
All eyes will be on India's middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara who's going to make his 100th Test appearance for the country and would like to mark the occasion with a century.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sensation ton in Nagpur while the other stars like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struggled to make an impact. Rahul is under the radar if we talk about his spot in the eleven. The fact that Shubman Gill is in such good form puts even more pressure on the Indian Test opener who has not given great returns for the amount of faith put on him by the management.
Check India vs Australia 2nd Test match LIVE Score and updates here.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: Australia eye will early wickets
Pat Cummins and co will look to get early wickets on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test. KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma will continue the India innings on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score and updates: All eyes on openers
Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be key for Team India on Day 2 of the second as Australia bowlers will look to bowl them out as early as possible.
LIVE INDW vs ENGW T20 World Cup 2023 Score and Updates: Livestream details
The T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and England women will be available on Star Sports Network. The Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Rahul, Rohit survive
Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul survived the 9 overs bowled by Australia. Pat Cummins and co will look to bowl India out early as soon as the Day 2 of the second Test begins.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Jadeja picks 250 Test wickets
Ravindra Jadeja achieved a huge feat during the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 as he dismissed Usman Khawaja to clinch his 250th Test wicket becoming the second fastest Indian cricketer to score 2500 runs and pick 250 wickets in red-ball cricket.
WATCH: Usman Khawaja in Shock as KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch to Help Ravindra Jadeja Complete 250 Test Wickets
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Rahul, Rohit key for India
India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be key for their team on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test. India trail by 242 runs entering Day 2 against Australia.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Score and Updates: India 21/0 at Day 1 Stumps
Team India trail by 242 runs at Day 1 Stumps against Australia in the second Test. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will continue the innings on Day 2. Brilliant batting by both batters to save the wickets for their side entering Day 2. Australia will come in hard tomorrow with fresh legs and a mindset just like the Indian batters.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Australia attack with spin
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle for India facing Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann (left-arm spinner). Australia are desperate to get a wicket with just 4.2 overs left in the day. Indian openers have to stay aware of the threat and make no mistakes.
IND - 13/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Rohit, Rahul open India
KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma open the innings for Team India as Australia skipper Pat Cummins attacks the stump for his side. India will look to finish the day without any loss of wickets.
IND - 5/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Australia bowled out for 263
Mohammed Shami takes the last wicket as Australia are bowled out for 263 in 78.4 Overs. Brilliant bowling effort by the Indians, only Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb had scored fifties and looked comfortable in front of them. Other Australia batters were struggling throughout the innings. Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to defend their wickets till Day 1 Stumps.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: India bounce back
Ravindra Jadeja has taken two wickets in quick succession to guide India back in the contest as they were struggling to break the partnership between Handscomb and Cummins. Peter Handscomb is still in the middle as he looks set to score a century for his side.
AUS - 245/8 (74 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1: India bounce back
Cummins LBW by Jadeja for 33 (59). Finally the partnership has been broken between Cummins and Handscomb. Todd Murphy 0 (4) Clean Bowled by Jadeja. India bounce back with two quick wickets.
AUS - 235/8 (71.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Cricket Day 1 Score: Handscomb hits fifty
Peter Handscomb batting on 54 off 115 balls with 6 boundaries so far. What a brilliant performance by the Aussie batter along side skipper Pat Cummins. India in trouble at the moment as the partnership goes to 59 runs.
AUS - 226/6 (67 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Australia bounce back
Pat Cummins and Handscomb leading Australia back into the contest. India bowlers are clueless at the moment as they cannot break this partnership of 52 runs so far.
AUS - 220/6 (65 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score and Updates: Action begins
Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel attack the stumps for India as Australia batters Handscomb, Pat Cummins look to steady their innings. Brilliant batting from the Aussie batters so far after the sixth wicket.
AUS - 199/6 (59 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 score and updates: Tea
Pat Cummins and Handscomb will continue Australia innings after tea. Indian team will look to bowl the opposition out as early as possible after the game resumes. Ravindra Jadeja has completed 250 wickets for India in red-ball cricket. Brilliant performance by the Rohit Sharma troops.
AUS - 199/6 (56.0)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Australia on backfoot
Australia with Handscomb and captain Pat Cummins in the middle. India attack the stumps with R Ashwin and Siraj. Rohit Sharma and co are looking to bowl out Australia in a hurry to get in control of the contest.
AUS - 189/6 (53.3 Overs)
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India on top again
For a brief period in the lunch session, Khawaja and Handscomb had put Ausses on top but with Jadeja and Ashwins striking in back-to-back overs, they have brought back India on top. Cummins and Handscomb have a long way to from here in this innings.
AUS 178/6 (50.2)
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Carey falls too
Two quick wickets for India. Ashwin gets new man Alex Carey. Ashwin's 100th wicket against Australia. What a feat. Australia in all sorts of trouble as captain Pat Cummins joins Handscomb in the middle.
AUS 168/6 (47.2)
India vs Australia: Khawaja gone
Brilliant catch from KL Rahul at cover point. Khawaja backed himself to hit another reverse-sweep, connected well but it went to Rahul and he pulled off a superb catch that came at high speed. That is second brilliant catch from Rahul today after he picked catch of Head at slips. Ravindra Jadeja has completed 250 wickets in Test matches with that dismissal.
AUS 167/5 (46)
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Australia go past 150
This is good stuff from Handscomb and Khawaja as they look to counter-attack and score runs. Aggression being the best defence here. In last 10 overs, Aussies have scored 46 runs, which is a positive sign. India need to rethink their strategy here.
AUS 155/4 (42)
India vs Australia LIVE: Khawaja key for Aussies
Usman Khawaja has settled in nicely in the middle. Jadeja and Axar, both left-arm spinner, bowling in tandem. The right-hand, left-hand combination is helping the Aussies here.
AUS 144/4 (39)
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Jadeja comes back on
Ravindra Jadeja is back on, replaces Ashwin into the attack. Shami provided the first breakthrough in this session. India on top right now as new man in Handscomb is playing well against spin.
AUS 119/4 (34.3)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Head off
Travis Head loses his wicket to Mohammed Shami. Thick outside edge and caught in the slips by Rahul. Good catch. India get the fourth wicket. Peter Handscomb walks to the middle.
AUS 109/4 (31.4)
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Australia tackle spin
Siraj has been replaced by Shami from one end. Ashwin continues to bowl from the other and is testing te Aussies with his guile and turn. Head and Khawaja having their nervous moments against Ashwin yet they are finding a way to survive.
AUS 107/3 (31)
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Ashwin with a magical touch
R Ashwin provided two breakthroughs inside an over to bring India back in game. India will want their master spinner to get a fifer from here.
Usman Khawaja brought up his fifty but two wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin late in the session brought India back in the game.#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | _ https://t.co/xKwmEwKJ6A pic.twitter.com/FbHN0EpWzP
— ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2023
IND vs AUS: Australia head of lunch with three wickets down
Usman Khawaja has completed a 50 and Australia managed to survive till lunch at Day 1 for the loss of 3 wickets, with two coming in incredible R Ashwin over. Khawaja is battin on 50 and Head on 1.
Australia 1st inngs 94/3 in 25 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: R Ashwin dismisses Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith
Ravichandran Ashwin gets the second wicket for India, Marnus Labuschagne fall leg-before on a DRS review for 18. Ashwin follows it up with the wicket of Steve Smith for first ball duck.
Australia 1st inngs 91/3 in 23 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami gets 1st breakthrough
Mohammed Shami finally gets his man, dismisses David Warner to provide India the first breakthrough. Warner is caught behind for 15 and Khawaja is batting on 29 and Marnus Labuschagne is on 0.
Australia 1st inngs 50/1 in 16 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: David Warner-Usman Khawaja bring up 50 partnership
Mohammed Shami concedes three fours immediately after drinks as the Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja bring up 50 partnership. Warner is batting on 15 and Khawaja is on 29.
Australia 1st inngs 50/0 in 14 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: R Ashwin keeps David Warner in check
David Warner's struggles with the bat continue as R Ashwin bowls yet another maiden over. Warner is batting on 7 and Usman Khawaja is on 24 as we take drinks on Day 1.
Australia 1st inngs 37/0 in 13 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja hits first six
Usman Khawaja hits first six of the Test match, smashes R Ashwin over the top of long-off to move along to 20. David Warner is batting on 6.
Australia 1st inngs 32/0 in 11 overs vs India
IND vs AUS Day 1: David Warner gets hit on elbow
We have a lengthy break during the 8th over with David Warner getting hit on the elbow off a Mohammed Siraj short ball. Warner is batting on 2 and Khawaja is on 14.
Australia 1st inngs 22/0 in 8 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: David Warner off the mark after 21 balls
Australian opener David Warner has taken 21 balls to get off the mark, gets a couple plast slips off R Ashwin. Usman Khawaja is batting on 13 and Warner is on 2.
Australia 1st inngs 21/0 in 7 overs vs India
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1: Siraj, Shami keep openers in check
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have managed to keep Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner in check. Khawaja is batting on 13 and Warner is yet to get off the mark.
Australia 1st inngs 19/0 in 6 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja off the mark with 4
Usman Khawaja gets off the mark with a four through the leg-side off Mohammed Siraj. Khawaja is batting on 4 and David Warner is on 0.
Australia 1st inngs 8/0 in 2 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: David Warner survives lbw appeal
Australia are off the mark with 4 byes off the first balls as Mohammed Shami strays way down the leg-side. Shami gets his line right for rest of the over and strikes off the final ball, trapping David Warner leg-before for duck. But there's a spike on DRS review and Warner survives
Australia 1st inngs 4/0 in 1 over vs India
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1: Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav
India make one change to their playing XI for the second Test while Australia have made a couple of changes. Shreyas Iyer will replace last Test's debutant Suryakumar Yadav while Matthew Kuhnemann is making his debut by replacing Scott Boland and Travis Head has replaced Matt Renshaw. Check Playing XI here...
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Pat Cummins wins toss, India bowl first
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss again and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma's Team India will bowl first again.
IND vs AUS Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann to make Test debut
Marnus Labuschagne has handed the maiden Test cap to debutant spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who has been flown down after the 1st Test. Check HERE...
JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne presents Matt Kuhnemann with Baggy Green No.466! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TziDb0p0r1
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 17, 2023
IND vs AUS: R Ashwin close to 100 wickets vs Australia
Ravichandran Ashwin, who grabbed his 450th Test wicket in the last Test, needs three more wickets to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket against Australia. Can Ashwin reach the mark in Delhi Test?
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Virat Kohli close to massive landmark
Virat Kohli just needs to score 52 more runs to complete 25,000 runs in all three formats of the game in international cricket. Can the former India captain achieve this landmark on his home ground in Delhi?
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Will Australia pick 3 spinners
If Cameron Green can pass his fitness test and play at Delhi, Australia could head into this match with three spinners with both Ashton Agar and Matt Kuhnemann coming into fray for selection in Delhi. What will be Australia's final Playing XI?
IND vs AUS: Check Live Streaming details
Rohit Sharma's India will take on Australia in the second of the four-match series, starting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (February 17).
Check India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming details HERE.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer set to return
Shreyas Iyer, who averages 56.72 from seven Tests, is set to return to the middle at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav. Will India take big decision to drop out-of-form opener KL Rahul and bring in young Shubman Gill?
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Score and Updates: Pujara to play 100th Test
Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make his 100th Test appearance and his teammates sent his a special message ahead of the historic moment. Checkout the video below:
'A journey full of hard-work, persistence & grit'
Wishes & tributes pour in as #TeamIndia congratulate the ever-so-gutsy @cheteshwar1 ahead of his th Test
Watch the SPECIAL FEATURE #INDvAUS https://t.co/d0a2LjFyGh pic.twitter.com/lAFpNcI7SF
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: Aussies eye revenge
Australia were dominated by India in every department in the Nagpur Test. Team India will come in hard with some of the batters being questioned by the fans for their place in the side. On the other hand, Australia have a point to prove in the second game after losing in the first match.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Score and updates: Cummins on second game
Australia had a disappointing outing in Nagpur when they took on India in the first Test of the 4-match series. Australia captain Pat Cummins said that there is no stress in the dressing room and Australia will take calculated risk in the second game without any tension.
"I think it’s about failing the right way. These conditions are tough. But [it could be that] that is our best chance by taking the game on with someone taking a calculated risk. If it doesn’t come off that’s totally fine. No stress," he said, as per Sportstar.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Dream11 Prediction
The India vs Australia second Test match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting from Friday (February 17). Checkout the match preview, dream11 prediction and more below by clicking on the link.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Gill to replace KL Rahul?
Team management have a big call to make ahead of tomorrow's clash between India and Australia. Shubman Gill is in fine rhythm at the moment in all format and Rahul has been struggling to score runs.
LIVE India vs Australia Day 1 2nd Test Updates and Score: Both team squads
Ahead of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series, take a look at the squad for both teams below.
India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: Kohli not staying with team
Star India batter Virat Kohli is staying at his home in Gurugram, as per sources. Former India captain with the team in a hotel as he decided to spend some time with family.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score and Updates: KL Rahul and Surya to be dropped?
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to miss the delhi Test as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer could replace the two batters. Rahul has been struggling to score runs whereas Shreyas Iyer is returning from injury and is likely to take his spot back from Surya who made his debut in the first game.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: Jaffer drops two big names
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has dropped KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav from his predicted eleven of India for the second Test against Australia. Rahul has been struggling with form and Surya will likely make space for Shreyas Iyer, who's returning from injury.
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Pressure on Kohli
Do you know the last time Virat Kohli completed a century in Test cricket. It was more than 3 years ago, in November 2019 vs Bangladesh in Kolkata. Since then, Kohli has had his starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. In the last couple of matches, starting from Bangladesh series, Kohli has struggled against the spinners. In Delhi, which is his homeground, he will try and end this long drought.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day Score and Updates: Suryakumar to be dropped?
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is fit for the upcoming Test match between India and Australia. With Iyer fit for the match, Suryakumar Yadav can be sidelined after an average show in the first Test in Nagpur.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Score and Updates: Weather report
As per weather reports, the temperature at the venue is expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius during the day. The good news for cricket fans is that there's only a five percent chance of rain during the day. The second test between India and Australia is expected to have no interruptions.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Score and Updates: David Warner to play?
Australia opener David Warner has been struggling with form but the captain Pat Cummins has backed up the batter. It will be interesting to see whether he plays the Test in Delhi against India.
"I'm not a selector. I don’t think they’ve had a meeting but I’m sure Davey will be there,” said Cummins on Warner's inclusion second Test.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: Rahul to be dropped?
Team India opener KL Rahul has been struggling with his form and young batting sensation Shubman Gill is proving he's ready to take over his spot every time he gets a chance. The captain and team management have put in a lot of faith in him but he has failed on numerous occasions.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Follow LIVE Updates and score of the second Test here. India were in dominant form in the first game and the Australians will surely look for revenge in the second test.
More Stories