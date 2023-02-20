The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, has announced the squads for the remaining Test matches and the three-match ODI series against Australia. The ODI squad will see the return of key players such as Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul. However, the Test squad remains unchanged, except for one significant alteration. KL Rahul has been dropped from his role as vice-captain of the team due to his poor form in the longest format of the game.

Who Will Deserves Place in Playing 11 For 3rd Test Match in Indore. Like For Shubman Gill or Retweet For KL Rahul. #INDvAUS #BGT #KLRahul #Shubmangill #TeamIndia #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/PkDBRmKIhk — Tarun Singh Verma __ (@TarunSinghVerm1) February 19, 2023

Rahul has been struggling with his form, scoring just 198 runs in his last 12 innings and a total of 38 runs in three innings during the ongoing Test series. Although some may argue that the pitches in Nagpur and Delhi were challenging for batters, Rahul has looked completely out of form. As reported by The Indian Express, the management has decided to unburden Rahul from the leadership role and relieve him of his duties as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

Instead, the selectors and management have given Rohit the responsibility of choosing his own deputy. With Shubman Gill, a young and in-form opener, waiting on the bench, the pressure has been building on Rahul as a batsman. With the tag of vice-captain now removed, the team management may make changes for the Indore game.

The BCCI's decision to drop Rahul from his vice-captaincy role is a clear indication that the team management is not happy with his performance. The move has also put the onus on Rohit Sharma to lead the team effectively and choose a reliable deputy. With the ODI squad bolstered by the return of several key players, India will be hoping to put up a strong showing against Australia in the upcoming matches.

“It was decided not to name any vice-captain. Instead, the power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the side in case he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call,” a source told the publication.

Despite the fact that Rahul is dreadfully out of touch, the century he achieved at Lord's and Centurion in 2021 are still regarded as two of the best performances by an Indian opener outside of India recently, and as a result, both captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have supported him.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this," Dravid said to the broadcaster while talking about Rahul's form.

Will India get a new vice-captain for Test matches starting on March 1? Could it be R Ashwin or Cheteshwar Pujara? Only the team sheet that is generated after the toss will reveal that.