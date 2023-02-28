topStoriesenglish2578090
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS 3RD TEST DREAM11

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India vs Australia 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Australia 3rd Test Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, Team India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

At the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, the third Test match between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will begin on Wednesday with Match 1. Here is all the information you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction before the game. India currently holds a 2-0 series advantage and has already defended its Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's all-round trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel has performed admirably in this series even though their top order hasn't performed flawlessly.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Will Shubman Gill Replace KL Rahul?

India will be cautious of Australia even if they are the obvious favourites going into another home Test. Australia has some experience to fall back on in the form of players like Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon despite the absence of their captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner. Nonetheless, another exciting game is scheduled, and both clubs are motivated to win in Indore.

Match Details 

Match: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test

Date and Time: March 01, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report

The average first and second innings totals at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are 354 and 396, respectively, suggesting that the pitch should be favourable for batting. The majority of wickets in the two Test games played here have been taken by spinners. Yet, pacers took 73% of the wickets in the previous Test played here. After choosing to bat first, both teams will do so because the pitch is predicted to get worse later in the Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Probable Playing 11s

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc/Lance Morris, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, and Todd Murphy.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

Live Tv

IND vs AUS 3rd Test dream11IND vs AUS 3rd Test news updateIND vs AUS 3rd Test newsIND vs AUS 3rd Test updateIndia vs Australia dream11India vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateIndore TestIndore Test news updateIndore Test newsIndore Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy updateIndia vs Australia 3rd TestIndia vs Australia 3rd Test news updateIndia vs Australia 3rd Test newsIndia vs Australia 3rd Test update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985