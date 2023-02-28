IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

At the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, the third Test match between Australia (AUS) and India (IND) will begin on Wednesday with Match 1. Here is all the information you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction before the game. India currently holds a 2-0 series advantage and has already defended its Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's all-round trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel has performed admirably in this series even though their top order hasn't performed flawlessly.

India will be cautious of Australia even if they are the obvious favourites going into another home Test. Australia has some experience to fall back on in the form of players like Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon despite the absence of their captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner. Nonetheless, another exciting game is scheduled, and both clubs are motivated to win in Indore.

Match Details

Match: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test

Date and Time: March 01, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report

The average first and second innings totals at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are 354 and 396, respectively, suggesting that the pitch should be favourable for batting. The majority of wickets in the two Test games played here have been taken by spinners. Yet, pacers took 73% of the wickets in the previous Test played here. After choosing to bat first, both teams will do so because the pitch is predicted to get worse later in the Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Probable Playing 11s

Australia probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Starc/Lance Morris, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, and Todd Murphy.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy