LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: India Look To Clinch WTC Final Berth

Team India and Australia will head into the third Test of the four-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore after a lengthy break. Both sides enjoyed a nine-day rest after the second Test in Delhi, which India won by six wickets to gets a 2-0 lead in the series and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.
Now a win for India in the third Test, which gets underway on Wednesday (March 1), will secure a berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) Final for Rohit Sharma’s side for the second successive time. The third Test was originally supposed to take place in Dharamshala but was shifted to Indore as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) couldn’t get the stadium ready in time.
The beleaguered Aussies will miss the services of their regular Test skipper Pat Cummins, who has returned to Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Former captain Steve Smith will be leading the side for the third Test in Indore. Rohit also has a lot on his platter and will need to decide whether he wants to stick with KL Rahul as opener or bring in Shubman Gill at the top.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav
Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma once again threw his weight behind out-of-from opener KL Rahul. "I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves," Rohit said in a media interaction.
"Being vice captain or otherwise doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn't indicate anything."
