Watch: Virat Kohli Engages In Banter With Nathon Lyon, Video Gets Caught On Stump Cam

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has reached its final test, with both teams vying for a spot in the final of the World Test Championships. With two of the game's modern legends, Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon, facing off against each other, the stage was set for some intense exchanges. And that's exactly what happened on Day 3, during the 81st over of the Indian innings, as Kohli was in the non-striker's end and Lyon was bowling.

As Kohli came down the pitch, Lyon turned towards him and seemed to say something to him. The two then engaged in some friendly banter, laughing at the end. The incident was caught on the stump cam, providing fans with an intriguing insight into the game.

Both players have been crucial to their respective teams in this series. Lyon has been in outstanding form, picking up 20 wickets, including several crucial ones. He has emerged as Australia's highest wicket-taker and the third-highest overall. Meanwhile, Kohli finally ended his 14-month long drought by scoring a half-century in Test Cricket, an achievement that fans had been eagerly waiting for.

Kohli came to bat with Shubman Gill, who went on to score his second Test century. Although Gill got out soon after, Kohli steadied the ship and, along with Ravindra Jadeja, ensured that there was no batting collapse for the Indian team. India finished Day 3 with a score of 289/3, with Gill registering his second Test century, and Kohli batting at 59 and Jadeja at 16. The hosts trail by 191 runs.

Australia had registered a mammoth score of 480 in the first innings, with Usman Khawaja scoring 180 and Cameron Green scoring 114. However, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up six wickets and limiting Australia's scoring.

The final day of the match promises to be a thrilling one, with both teams fighting to win the match and secure a place in the World Test Championships final. Fans can expect more action-packed performances from Kohli and Lyon, who will undoubtedly be crucial to their respective teams' chances of success.