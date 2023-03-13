Ever Seen Sunil Gavaskar Dance? India Legends Shakes A Leg On Natu Natu As Song Wins Oscar - Watch

India woke up to the exciting news on March 13, 2022, that the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster movie RRR won the Oscar award for Best Original Song. This was a historic moment for India as it was the first time an entirely Indian production won the Academy Awards. The entire country celebrated this achievement, and even legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar joined in, shaking a leg to the song.

On the Star Sports Telugu channel, the team was celebrating Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars before the start of Day 5 of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sunil Gavaskar joined the hosts and congratulated the entire RRR team for their historic win at the 95th Academy Awards. He praised the song composers, actors and called the film spectacular. He was so thrilled that he even danced to the song, trying to replicate the steps of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Gavaskar was also optimistic that the Indian team would have heard the news in their changing room, and the song would have been played to pep them up before their crucial game against Australia. Meanwhile, India has managed to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka on the last ball of the 1st Test of the 2-match series. Even though Day 5 of the Test is still in progress, this news has added to the excitement of Indian cricket fans.

The achievement of 'Naatu Naatu' winning the Oscar award is a momentous occasion for India's entertainment industry. It highlights the talent and creativity of Indian filmmakers and artists, and their ability to compete on a global platform. This is just the first of many more accolades to come, and it will inspire future generations to pursue their passion and create exceptional work.

As for the Indian cricket team, they will be buoyed by this exciting news, and it will undoubtedly give them the motivation to perform well in their upcoming matches. India's qualification for the World Test Championship final is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and it is an achievement that the entire country can be proud of.