topStoriesenglish2583135
NewsCricket
SUNIL GAVASKAR

Ever Seen Sunil Gavaskar Dance? India Legends Shakes A Leg On Natu Natu As Song Wins Oscar - Watch

The achievement of 'Naatu Naatu' winning the Oscar award is a momentous occasion for India's entertainment industry.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ever Seen Sunil Gavaskar Dance? India Legends Shakes A Leg On Natu Natu As Song Wins Oscar - Watch

India woke up to the exciting news on March 13, 2022, that the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster movie RRR won the Oscar award for Best Original Song. This was a historic moment for India as it was the first time an entirely Indian production won the Academy Awards. The entire country celebrated this achievement, and even legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar joined in, shaking a leg to the song.

Also Read: Watch: Kohli's Epic Celebration With Team India After Qualifying For WTC Final, Video Goes Viral

On the Star Sports Telugu channel, the team was celebrating Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars before the start of Day 5 of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sunil Gavaskar joined the hosts and congratulated the entire RRR team for their historic win at the 95th Academy Awards. He praised the song composers, actors and called the film spectacular. He was so thrilled that he even danced to the song, trying to replicate the steps of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Gavaskar was also optimistic that the Indian team would have heard the news in their changing room, and the song would have been played to pep them up before their crucial game against Australia. Meanwhile, India has managed to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka on the last ball of the 1st Test of the 2-match series. Even though Day 5 of the Test is still in progress, this news has added to the excitement of Indian cricket fans.

The achievement of 'Naatu Naatu' winning the Oscar award is a momentous occasion for India's entertainment industry. It highlights the talent and creativity of Indian filmmakers and artists, and their ability to compete on a global platform. This is just the first of many more accolades to come, and it will inspire future generations to pursue their passion and create exceptional work.

As for the Indian cricket team, they will be buoyed by this exciting news, and it will undoubtedly give them the motivation to perform well in their upcoming matches. India's qualification for the World Test Championship final is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and it is an achievement that the entire country can be proud of.

Live Tv

Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar news updateSunil Gavaskar newsSunil Gavaskar updateNatu NatuNatu Natu news updateNatu Natu newsNatu Natu updateIND vs AUS 4th TestIND vs AUS 4th Test news updateIND vs AUS 4th Test newsIND vs AUS 4th Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateAhmedabad testAhmedabad Test news updateAhmedabad Test newsAhmedabad Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy updateIndia vs Australia 4th TestIndia vs Australia 4th Test news updateIndia vs Australia 4th Test newsIndia vs Australia 4th Test update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?