Watch: Kohli's Epic Celebration With Team India After Qualifying For WTC Final, Video Goes Viral

Team India has secured their spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship for the second consecutive time. Even before the conclusion of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, India has confirmed their place in the summit clash, which will be played at the Oval from June 7 to June 11. New Zealand has helped India achieve this feat by beating Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, knocking Sri Lanka out of the race to reach the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand’s win in Christchurch was impressive as they chased down the target of 285 runs on the last ball of the match against Sri Lanka to seal a memorable win by two wickets. India would have sealed their spot in the final by beating Australia in the fourth Test, but now the result doesn't matter as Sri Lanka's loss has already secured India's place in the final.

The Indian players were seen congratulating each other for making it to the summit clash for the second season in a row when they heard about Sri Lanka's defeat. India had reached the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship under Virat Kohli’s leadership back in 2021 but suffered a defeat in the tournament finale against the Black Caps.

While India has already confirmed their spot in the final, they would still want to win the ongoing series against Australia by a margin of 3-1. It is a significant accomplishment for India to secure their place in the final for the second time in a row. The Indian team has been performing consistently well in Test cricket, and their achievement is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

India's performance in the upcoming final will be closely watched, and they will be eager to avenge their defeat in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The Indian team has the potential to dominate the world of Test cricket, and their consistent performances are a clear indication of their ability to achieve greatness.