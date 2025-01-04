IND vs AUS 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah Leaves SCG, Goes For Scans On Day 2 - Watch

There has been a bit of concern for the Indian team as stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was spotted leaving the ground during Day 2 of the Sydney Test on Saturday. Bumrah bowled a total of eight overs on the second day before stepping out of the field. Star pacer scalped the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the seventh over of the Australia innings.

On the back of this wicket, Bumrah broke the 46-year-old record held by Bishen Singh Bedi for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a series in Australia. After leaving the ground, a lot of talks have been going around as to whether Bumrah is fit or not. After a while, Bumrah was seen leaving the stadium alongside the support staff and he was donning his training kit.

As per the commentators, Bumrah went to the nearest hospital for scans. As per reports, he sustained back pain.

"The big news from the SCG is that the mainstay of the Indian bowling attack has left the ground. Obviously going to see some doctors and for some scans. One would get to know in sometime," said Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duty.

Talking about the game, Australia was bowled out to just 181 runs in the fifth and final Test against India in Sydney on Saturday. The likes of Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball as the duo scalped three wickets each.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.