IND vs AUS: Australian Players Wear Black Armbands As Mark Of Respect For Pat Cummins' Mother

Australian captain Pat Cummins' mother passed away on Friday, March 10, after being ill for a long time. The cricketer had cut short his tour of India to go back and attend his ailing mother after playing just two Tests.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Ahead of the second day of the fourth Test between Australia and India, a sad news arrived in form of Pat Cummins' mother's passing away. BCCI and Cricket Australia mourned the death of the Australian captain's mother. BCCI tweeted: "On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period." When the second day of the Ahmedabad Test began, overnight batters Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green came out to bat wearing black armbands. Cricket Australia, via a tweet, had informed about the same that the players were going to wear black armbands to as a mark of respect.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia had tweeted.

 

IND vs AUS 4th TestAustralia players black armbandsIndia vs AustraliaPat CumminsPat Cummins mother passed awayBorder Gavaskar Trophy 2023India vs Australia 2023

