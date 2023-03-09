India vs Australia: 'I Believe India Are...', Sanjay Manjrekar On Men In Blue's WTC 2023 Final Qualification Chances

The Rohit Sharma-led India need a win in the fourth and last Test vs Australia to ensure they easily qualify for the final of the World Test Championship which is to be held at The Oval in London in June this year. Even if India lose the match, they can still be in race for the qualification. Men In Blue will wait and watch and hope that Sri Lanka do not beat New Zealand in the two Tests. Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test did no go India's way. But former Indian cricketer and now a commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India need not panic as they are almost through to the finals already. Manjrekar refused to believe that Sri Lanka have the arsenal to beat New Zealand in New Zealand.

"I believe India are already in the final. But, you still have to actually, you know, officially get there. So that tension was there. Plus the series hanging the way it has, Australia making that brilliant comeback in Indore and plus a figure like Narendra Modi at the ground. That buzz was there. Every box was ticked before the start of this Test," Manjrekar told Star Sports. Manjrekar added, "I don’t think Sri Lanka is capable of upsetting New Zealand."

Stumps on Day 1__ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test!



2__ wickets in the final session as Australia finish the opening day with 255/4 on board.



We will be back tomorrow as another action-packed day awaits_



Scorecard __ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/hdRZrif7HC March 9, 2023

On Day 1 of the fourth Test, thanks to a brilliant hundred by Usman Khawaja, Australia finished the day on a high at 255 for 4 in 90 overs. Cameron Green played a good hand too and continues to occupy the crease. Green attacked the Indian pacers in the last 10 overs of the day. He will resume innings at personal score of 49 which he has accumulated off just 64 balls.

India must try and pick quick wickets in the first hour of the game on Day 2 to ensure that Aussies do not cross the 35-run mark. Otherwise, the match can slip out of their hands.