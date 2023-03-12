topStoriesenglish2582755
IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Contradicts Anushka Sharma's Comments On Virat Kohli Battling 'Sickness' On Way To 28th Test Ton

Virat Kohli smashed his 75th international century, his second-slowest Test which came off 241 deliveries as his patience and skills, all were on display on the day. 

Mar 12, 2023

IND vs AUS: Axar Patel Contradicts Anushka Sharma's Comments On Virat Kohli Battling 'Sickness' On Way To 28th Test Ton

After Virat Kohli completed career's 28th Test ton on Sunday, March 12, wife Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram Story, while praising hubby for battling 'sickness' on way to a fabulous hundred. Not to forget, this was Kohli's first Test century in more than three years. His struggle came to an end with a fine hundred in Ahmedabad on Day 4 of the fourth Test. Anushka wrote on her Instagram: "Playing through sickness with composure. Inspiring me always." No one but Anushka knew that Kohli was in some sort of discomfort during the innings. By the looks of it, it never appeared he was in any trouble.

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli Kisses Wedding Ring After Completing 28th Test Ton

At the post-match press conference, Axar Patel was asked whether Kohli was battling any such 'sickness', to which he said, "Don't think Virat had any sickness. Don't know. The way he ran between the wickets, it didn't look he was sick: Axar Patel to media after match." That means even Axar, who batted with Kohli for such a long time, too did not know about Kohli being unwell. 

When Virat had completed his century on Sunday, he dedicated it to wife Anushka, by kissing the wedding ring. He wears the wedding ring in a locket and kisses it every time he achieves a big landmark with the bat.

Kohli eventually got out on 186 which came off 364 deliveries that included 15 fours. He was the top-scorer with second best knock coming from Shubman Gill who scored 128.

 

 

 

Ind Vs AusAxar PatelAnushka SharmaVirat KohliVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli test tonVirat Kohli sickness

