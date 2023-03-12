India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Kisses Wedding Ring After Completing 28th Test Ton - Watch

Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century on Sunday, March 12, ending a long wait for his first Test ton in more than three years. Upon reaching the Test ton, Virat looked a relaxed man and did a modest celebration. It was a very unlike Kohli celebration wherein he punches the air and screams loudly. Here, he was a much relaxed and calm about it. Kohli celebrated the 28th Test ton his career by taking out the wedding ring he wears as a locket and kissed it. Since his marriage in 2017, Kohli has, every now and then, spoken on positive impact of his wife Anushka Sharma on his career. He ensures he remembers Anushka Sharma when he achieves a big milestone.

Take a look at Virat kissing wedding ring below:

The Ahmedabad knock is among Virat's finest knocks in recent years wherein he looked assured as a batter both against spin and pace bowling. He took his time, scoring the second-slowest hundred, taking 241 balls to the landmark.