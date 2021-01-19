हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Cricket fraternity celebrate Shubman Gill's fine knock; see reactions

Shubman Gill continued to display his rich form as he completed his second half-century on Day 5 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia. The 21-year-old fell nine runs shy of his maiden Test century after being removed by Nathan Lyon.

IND vs AUS: Cricket fraternity celebrate Shubman Gill&#039;s fine knock; see reactions
Shubman Gill scored his second half-century in Test. (Twitter/BCCI)

Shubman Gill continued to display his rich form as he completed his second half-century on Day 5 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia. The 21-year-old fell nine runs shy of his maiden Test century after being removed by Nathan Lyon.

However, his 146-ball 91 steered India into the driver's seat as the visitors continue their 328-run chase with senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

During the course of his innings, Shubman, who is 21 years and 129 days old, became the second-youngest visiting player to score a half-century in the fourth innings in Australia. Former cricketer Ijaz Ahmed holds the record for being the youngest, the Pakistani batsman achieved the feat at the age of 21 years and 114 days.   

The cricketing fraternity lauded the youngster's effort as wishes started pouring on Twitter right after his half-century. Here are a few tweets:

Resuming the batting from the overnight score of 4/0, India lost Rohit Sharma early in the morning. Meanwhile, Pujara survived a barrage of short deliveries from Pat Cummins-led Australia attack, as he along with Shubman added 114 runs for the second wicket. 

With a session still remaining, India need another 161 to win the contest. Even if the match ends in a draw, India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy as the four-match series is tied at 1-1. 

