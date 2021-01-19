IND vs AUS: Cricket fraternity celebrate Shubman Gill's fine knock; see reactions

Shubman Gill continued to display his rich form as he completed his second half-century on Day 5 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia. The 21-year-old fell nine runs shy of his maiden Test century after being removed by Nathan Lyon.

However, his 146-ball 91 steered India into the driver's seat as the visitors continue their 328-run chase with senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

SIX. FOUR. FOUR. 3 boundries In a row bu Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/OQmxPSOYNM — Neeraj (@MasterOfChase) January 19, 2021

During the course of his innings, Shubman, who is 21 years and 129 days old, became the second-youngest visiting player to score a half-century in the fourth innings in Australia. Former cricketer Ijaz Ahmed holds the record for being the youngest, the Pakistani batsman achieved the feat at the age of 21 years and 114 days.

The cricketing fraternity lauded the youngster's effort as wishes started pouring on Twitter right after his half-century. Here are a few tweets:

An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8x4, 2x6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND Played @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/yCjUQiaSDg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill looks like a man on a mission #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cuUuglZfiu — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill is a joy to watch — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) January 19, 2021

India’s top run-scorer: Shubman Gill

India’s highest wicket-taker: Siraj

Both played only three Tests.

Who would have thought that this was possible for a series Down Under? Stats courtesy @gaurav_sundar #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Resuming the batting from the overnight score of 4/0, India lost Rohit Sharma early in the morning. Meanwhile, Pujara survived a barrage of short deliveries from Pat Cummins-led Australia attack, as he along with Shubman added 114 runs for the second wicket.

With a session still remaining, India need another 161 to win the contest. Even if the match ends in a draw, India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy as the four-match series is tied at 1-1.