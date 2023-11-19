trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690126
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FINAL

Poor Shot Selection, Slow Pitch Or Superb Bowling: How Australian Bowlers Choked India's Batting - EXPLAINED

Rohit Sharma, India's explosive opener, adopted an aggressive approach against the Australian new ball bowlers, elevating the team's early momentum.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Poor Shot Selection, Slow Pitch Or Superb Bowling: How Australian Bowlers Choked India's Batting - EXPLAINED

The World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a masterclass from Australia's seasoned bowlers, stifling India's robust batting lineup. Despite valiant efforts from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Australia's dominance prevailed, limiting India to 240 all out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read: Steve Smith Was 'Not Out' But Travis Head Refused Him From Taking DRS, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Rohit's Aggressive Start

Rohit Sharma, India's explosive opener, adopted an aggressive approach against the Australian new ball bowlers, elevating the team's early momentum. However, his innings was cut short when a spectacular running catch by Travis Head dismissed him, altering the course of the match.

Australia's Stellar Fielding

The Antipodeans showcased their exceptional fielding prowess, leaving Indian batters frustrated. Travis Head's outstanding catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma and David Warner's diving saves near the ropes set the tone. The Australians strategically placed fielders, forcing a change in India's approach and curbing their boundary-scoring spree.

Nervous Debut for Gill and Shreyas

In their maiden 50-over World Cup final, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer appeared jittery. Gill's uneasy innings concluded with a miscued pull, while Shreyas fell victim to a delivery that jagged back sharply. The pressure of the grand stage seemed palpable for the young Indian duo.

Kohli and Rahul's Resilience

Facing adversity at 81 for 3, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed resilience, forming a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their industrious approach, marked by meticulous shot selection, helped India recover. Although Kohli's dismissal hampered their progress, Rahul continued to anchor the innings with composure.

Captain Cummins Leads the Charge

Pat Cummins, who had a relatively quiet tournament, emerged as the hero in the final. His impactful spells accounted for the key wickets of Kohli and Shreyas, putting India on the back foot. Seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood complemented Cummins, utilizing variations effectively on a pitch offering little assistance.

Spinners Choke Indian Batting Supremacy

Australia's spin trio of Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head played a pivotal role in restricting India. They applied pressure in the middle overs, limiting boundaries and disrupting the flow of the Indian innings. This disciplined bowling stifled India's batting, a departure from their boundary-laden performances earlier in the tournament.

TAGS

India vs Australia finalIndia vs AustraliaCricket World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup 2023 FinalIND vs AUS finalInd Vs AusAustralia's Dominance in World Cup FinalRohit Sharma innings IND vs AUS FinalTravis Head catch in IND vs AUS FinalAustralia's Fielding PerformanceVirat Kohli and KL Rahul partnershipShubman Gill debut in World Cup FinalShreyas Iyer innings IND vs AUS FinalKohli and Rahul resilience in World Cup FinalPat Cummins bowling performanceMitchell Starc in World Cup FinalJosh Hazlewood in IND vs AUS FinalAustralia's Spin Trio in World Cup FinalAdam Zampa bowling IND vs AUS FinalGlenn Maxwell impact in World Cup FinalTravis Head's role in IND vs AUS FinalAustralia's Championship PedigreeWorld Cup 2023 Cricket HighlightsIndia's Batting Struggles in FinalCummins vs Kohli battleKey moments in World Cup FinalAustralia's Road to VictoryIND vs AUS Cricket Match AnalysisImpactful Performances in World Cup FinalCricket World

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market