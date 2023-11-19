The World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a masterclass from Australia's seasoned bowlers, stifling India's robust batting lineup. Despite valiant efforts from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Australia's dominance prevailed, limiting India to 240 all out.

Rohit's Aggressive Start

Rohit Sharma, India's explosive opener, adopted an aggressive approach against the Australian new ball bowlers, elevating the team's early momentum. However, his innings was cut short when a spectacular running catch by Travis Head dismissed him, altering the course of the match.

Australia's Stellar Fielding

The Antipodeans showcased their exceptional fielding prowess, leaving Indian batters frustrated. Travis Head's outstanding catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma and David Warner's diving saves near the ropes set the tone. The Australians strategically placed fielders, forcing a change in India's approach and curbing their boundary-scoring spree.

Nervous Debut for Gill and Shreyas

In their maiden 50-over World Cup final, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer appeared jittery. Gill's uneasy innings concluded with a miscued pull, while Shreyas fell victim to a delivery that jagged back sharply. The pressure of the grand stage seemed palpable for the young Indian duo.

Kohli and Rahul's Resilience

Facing adversity at 81 for 3, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed resilience, forming a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their industrious approach, marked by meticulous shot selection, helped India recover. Although Kohli's dismissal hampered their progress, Rahul continued to anchor the innings with composure.

Captain Cummins Leads the Charge

Pat Cummins, who had a relatively quiet tournament, emerged as the hero in the final. His impactful spells accounted for the key wickets of Kohli and Shreyas, putting India on the back foot. Seamers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood complemented Cummins, utilizing variations effectively on a pitch offering little assistance.

Spinners Choke Indian Batting Supremacy

Australia's spin trio of Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head played a pivotal role in restricting India. They applied pressure in the middle overs, limiting boundaries and disrupting the flow of the Indian innings. This disciplined bowling stifled India's batting, a departure from their boundary-laden performances earlier in the tournament.