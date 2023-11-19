Steve Smith Was 'Not Out' But Travis Head Refused Him From Taking DRS, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a pivotal moment during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Steve Smith's controversial dismissal raised eyebrows as he chose not to review a decision that left the cricketing world buzzing. Jasprit Bumrah, the magician with the ball, outfoxed Smith with a well-disguised slower delivery. The move to shift Virat Kohli to short mid-wicket from slip before the delivery showcased India's strategic brilliance in outsmarting the Aussie batters. Smith, seemingly restricted to play leg-side, fell victim to Bumrah's off-cutting slower delivery. The Australian batsman, having a brief chat with Travis Head, opted not to review, only to find later that the impact was outside off stump. A decision that could potentially sway the course of the game.

The Unanswered Question

The replay highlighted that the impact was indeed outside off stump, leaving fans and pundits questioning Smith's decision not to take the Decision Review System (DRS). The height of the ball also came under scrutiny, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. The video of the dismissal quickly went viral, triggering widespread debate and speculation on social media.

Match Scenario

At the time of Smith's dismissal, Australia found themselves at 47-3 in 7.5 overs, chasing a target of 240 set by India. With David Warner and Mitchell Marsh already back in the pavilion, the Australian innings was under pressure. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were tasked with rebuilding the innings.

Team Performance

India, on the other hand, posted a competitive total of 240 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blazing 47 off 31 balls, setting the stage for a formidable total. Virat Kohli contributed a solid 54, while KL Rahul's 66 anchored the innings. Australia's bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, faced the challenge of containing the Indian batsmen.