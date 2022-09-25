IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match in Hyderabad, 7 PM IST, September 25

IND vs AUS Prediction and Preview: India will be hoping their key bowlers, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, are back to their best when the hosts take on Australia in the series-deciding third T20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday. India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series with a comprehensive win in the eight-over-a-side contest. But they will need their bowlers, especially Harshal and Chahal, to overcome their struggles ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India had got off to an electric start in the last game with Axar Patel bowling a fiery two-over spell that included a couple of wickets but they are struggling at the back end of the innings.

While Jasprit Bumrah is sure to carry the responsibility, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show at the death overs is a real concern. He struggled in the Asia Cup and in the opener against Australia. He was dropped for the second T20, perhaps, because skipper Rohit Sharma felt he needed only four bowlers for the eight overs but Bhuvneshwar’s form is worrisome. Death overs specialist Harshal, who is returning from an injury, also hasn’t inspired confidence and perhaps needs a couple of matches more to find his rhythm.

The right-arm medium pacer, who relies on his variations to be effective, has conceded 81 runs in his six overs at an economy rate of 13.50 and is the most expensive bowler in the series. He has struggled to get his lengths right, remaining wicketless.

From traffic blues to bowling plans to @yuzi_chahal coining a new nickname for @akshar2026. _ _



This edition of Chahal TV following the second #INDvAUS T20I has it all. _ _ - By @RajalArora



Full interview _ _ #TeamIndia https://t.co/2Y2DMOy5Tg pic.twitter.com/0XkmWqDIDJ— BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2022

India rely on their spinners in the middle overs and while Axar has been a big positive, Chahal has faltered. He went for a lot of runs in the Asia Cup and the trend has continued against Australia.

India will, however, breathe a sigh of relief as Bumrah was his vintage best, showing no signs of rust after returning from his back injury.

In the batting department, the famed top order comprising Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli needs to be more consistent. The trio has not fired in unison for a while.

Suryakumar Yadav has also been patchy in the past few games with Hardik Pandya churning out match-winning performances.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Cameron Green (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia Predicted Playing 11: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

With PTI inputs