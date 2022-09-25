India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I online and on TV?

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Match preview: After facing defeat in the 1st T20I, Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to seal a four-wicket win in the rain-curtailed 2nd T20I at Nagpur. Rohit led from the front to smash unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls to guide India to a good win over Aaron Finch's side. Not to forget, the 2-ball 10 from Dinesh Karthik, who finished the game in the last over with back-to-back six and four respectively. Another plus from the 2nd T20I for India was the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to action. He had been missing due to an injury. He was named in the squad for the Australia series. However, he did not play the 1st match, raising concerns about his fitness. But Bumrah returned with good figures and looked in very good form with the ball. He leaked 23 runs from 2 overs but looked threatening in the short spell.

India would be eyeing a series win. Australia too would like to return home with the trophy. All eyes will be on the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was dropped in the 2nd T20I after poor show in the first match, where he failed to defend a target. Will Rohit give him another game or stick to the same playing 11 in the last and decisive T20I. We will know in evening at the toss.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I including Live streaming details:

Where will the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia 3rd T20 match Predicted 11

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis/Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood