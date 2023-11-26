IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 2nd T20I In Thiruvananthapuram , 7PM IST, November 26

Shifting gears from the ODI World Cup euphoria, the T20I series between India and Australia kicked off with a nail-biter, mere days after Australia's World Cup win. Line-ups shuffled, fortunes changed, and a last-ball six marked a gripping start. Now, the cricket carnival moves to Thiruvananthapuram, where past matches witnessed unexpected collapses. Weather uncertainties, potential rain, and the prospect of swing add intrigue to the upcoming clash.

Australia, fresh from their World Cup triumph, faces the challenge of diversifying their run contributors beyond Smith and Inglis. India, on the other hand, grapples with lower-order fragility, prompting contemplation of strategic changes. The spotlight intensifies on players like Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis, their performances under scrutiny. Rainfall predictions hint at a pitch favoring chasing, setting the stage for another riveting showdown in this five-match T20I series.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS, My Dream11 prediction

Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

India Vs Australia T20Is Squads

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma

India Vs Australia 1st T20I Probable 11s

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.