IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia 3rd T20I In Guwahati, 7PM IST, November 28

India aim to clinch the series when they take on Australia in the third T20I at Guwahati on Tuesday. Australian team have lost the third two contests and look to bounce back in style in the third match to make it 2-1. The ODI World Cup champions are facing some tough time against the youngsters from Team India. This might be a second-string Australian team but they still have the likes of Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell among other experienced T20 players. India, at the same time, is filled with the exuberance of the youth as the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh among others are giving the tourists a hard time in India.

Watch out for Rinku, who has been in tremendous form of late. He has got to be in your fantasy team. Travis Head has not played any match yet as he has been rested after his heroics in the World Cup final, not so long ago. If Head plays, you definitely pick him up in the playing 11. He is a big match player and raises his game in crucial ties. Stick with Prasidh Krishna who might go for runs at the start. but can also pick wickets at the deep end to make up for it. Wade has been in tremendous form and can be the captain in your fantasy team as well. If you want to take a risk, take Glenn Maxwell as the captain. He bowls, he bats and can fetch you a lot of points.

Match Details

Match: India and Australia 3rd T20

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav(C), Travis Head, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis(VC)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing 11s

AUS Probable XI: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff/Tanveer Sangha

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

India Vs Australia 3rd T20: Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie