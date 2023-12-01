trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693901
IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's India Vs Australia 4th T20I In Raipur, 7PM IST, December 1

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
In Raipur today, India faces Australia in the 4th T20I, aiming to clinch the series. Despite leading 2-0 before the Guwahati match, India succumbed to Australia's dominance, leading to a series-saving victory for the visitors. Glenn Maxwell's spectacular century propelled Australia to a remarkable win, altering the series narrative. With the opportunity to rectify their setback, India endeavors to secure the series in the upcoming contest against a resilient Australian side.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Australia Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Shreyas Iyer, set to make his entry in the final two T20Is, is poised for immediate inclusion. Mukesh Kumar, returning to the squad following his absence in the third T20I due to personal matters, is anticipated to regain his spot in the XI, potentially replacing Prasidh Krishna. This adjustment would likely retain Avesh Khan's position after his appearance in the third T20I. Furthermore, the addition of Deepak Chahar presents another viable option for the team's consideration.

Ruturaj tops the series run charts, amassing 181 runs, despite starting with a diamond duck in the first match. Jason Behrendorff has been remarkably economical, conceding only 37 runs in his 8 overs throughout the series. India equaled their record for three consecutive T20I scores of 200 or more, matching Nepal's feat in the format. The Guwahati match marked the fourth occasion in Men's T20I history where two centuries were scored in a single game.

 

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mathew Wade, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

India Vs Australia 4th T20I Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe

IND Vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction

India Probable XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Australia Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

