IND Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match in Ahmedabad, 2PM IST, November 19

India take on Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. History to be made today. If India win, they will clinch their third World Cup title and if Australia win, they will lift the trophy for the record-extending sixth time. It is not going to be easy for India, who have not lost a single match in this World Cup as Australia are a team who have played the finals more than anyone else and know a thing or two about winning the big matches.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have emerged as the beating hearts of India's cricket campaign, their blazing form setting the stage on fire. Rohit, the formidable opener, has been the catalyst for India's solid starts, accumulating over 500 runs, crafting innings that have laid a sturdy foundation for triumphs. His ability to seize control from the outset has been nothing short of sensational, injecting momentum and confidence into the team's pursuit.

On the other end of the spectrum, Virat Kohli, the epitome of consistency, has notched over 700 runs, etching his mark as the quintessential anchor. His composed yet commanding presence has been the bedrock upon which India's innings have flourished, guiding and steadying the ship through pivotal moments. His capability to pivot seamlessly between aggression and composure has been a sight to behold, elevating India's prospects in every match.

As the final showdown looms against Australia in Ahmedabad, the eyes of the cricketing world converge on these two stalwarts. Their unwavering form and unwritten synergy on the field paint a promising picture for India's quest for glory. Rohit's explosive starts and Virat's unwavering resolve stand as the linchpins to India's aspirations, embodying the nation's hopes for a triumphant finale.

How Will Pitch Play?

The pitch is likely to be on the slower side, meaning the spinners will come into play big time in this final of the World Cup 2023. There is a good chance to earn points if you pick spinners in your fantasy team.

Injury Update In India and Australia camps

No player in this Indian aur Australian camp is injured from the current squad. You can check the squad at the bottom of this article to understand which players are playing and which are not.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Vs Australia: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc