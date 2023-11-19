IND Vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Probable Playing 11s: Why India Are Unlikely To Replace Mohammed Siraj With R Ashwin Even On Slow Pitch

In the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023, India are unlikelty to change their winning combination even of the pitch is turning and slow. As per reports, R Ashwin, India's off-spinner, had a longish nets session wherein he batted and bowled. Many experts feel that Ashwin could play in Ahmedabad with India dropping Mohammed Siraj, the least impressive fast bowler in this World Cup. Pitch No 5 is going to be used in the game which was also used in the India Vs Pakistan match earlier.

This is a black soil surface where the ball may keep very low and we could also see slow turn. Playing Ashwin makes sense. But India cannot afford to play him. If Ashwin plays, India either loses a fast bowler or a pure batter. That means to accommodate one has to sacrifice either Mohammed Siraj or Suryakumar Yadav. This combination has won India games in a dominat fashion and don't think the management will want to change that. With Hardik in the mix, India could have taken a chance to play Ashwin in place of Siraj. But him not there, the balance of the team goes off if Ashwin plays.

Two captains. One trophy _



Who will lift the ultimate prize?#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/SjoMaRHpC2— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 18, 2023

Will Australia make any changes to the playing 11?

Australia, too, are unlikely to make any changes untill unless they are forced to make one due to a last-minute niggle. Marcus Stoinis for Marnus Labuschagne is the only change they could possibly make but if it is a slow, low track then this is again unlikely to happen. Labuschagne may not have been in greatest of form of late but he has the technique to tackle spin bowling in the middle overs on the turning pitches. Stoinis could struggle here.

The middle-order batting is actually one of Australia's biggest weakness in this World Cup and India will look to cash in on it. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja become crucial bowlers for India as they will need to control the middle overs and dominate the likes of Steve Smith and Labuschagne. If Australia are 10 for 3 in the first 5 overs, then they will be in huge trouble as their struggling middle order will be exposed.

On the other hand, none of Indian bowlers can afford to have a bad day as India do not have a quality sixth-bowling option. Rohit Sharma is playing this World Cup since the Bangladesh match when Hardik got injured with just 5 pure bowlers. The bowling attack cannot afford to have a bad day in office coe Sunday.