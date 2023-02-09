IND vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals Banter With Virat Kohli During Day 1 of 1st Test

Australia's middle-order batter Marnu Labuschagne a friendly banter during the 1st Test between India and Australia in Nagpur, which involved former captain Virat Kohli at the VCA Stadium. During the sixth, Labuschagne missed a delivery from Jadeja which got Kohli smiling. From the slip position, Kohli suggested a tip to the Aussie batter after Labuschagne played the first ball from Jadeja during the match. Later on, he scored a four playing a smooth cover drive for which he got lauded by Kohli.

Australia batter said he was happy with Kohli's praise and revealed he actually learned a couple of shots from the star Indian batter.

"Yeah, it’s always nice when Virat thinks you have played a decent shot there. There are a few shots I definitely learned from him," Labuschagne was quoted as saying in an interview on Sen Cricket.

When asked about Australia's disappointing outing on Day 1 of the first game, he said, "We are here to win the series, so we are going to make sure that we work as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back into the match by putting up a special performance with the bat."

After Ravindra Jadeja`s five-wicket haul helped India bundled out Australia for 177, captain Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 56 put hosts in a dominant position against visitors at the end of Day 1 in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.India`s score read 77/1 at stumps on Day 1, with Rohit Sharma (56) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts still trail by 100 runs. (With ANI inputs)