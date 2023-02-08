IND: 77-1 (24) | IND VS AUS Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Will Rohit Sharma Score Another Century?
India Vs Australia Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s side will face Pat Cummins-led Aussies in the first of four matches for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on Thursday (February 9).
Team India will look to continue their dominance over Australia when the two sides face off in the first game of the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur beginning today (February 9). India have been the holders of the BGT since 2015, when Australia last one a series against India. Rohit Sharma's side have just lost one out of their last five Tests.
The Indian side has since then defeated the Aussies twice away from home and once in India. The series is doubly important for both sides as they look to confirm their position in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) Final which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11 this year.
India will be buoyed by the return of stalwarts like skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul – all of whom had decided to skip the three-match T20I series against the New Zealand. There are a couple of injury concerns with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer both ruled out.
KS Bharat appears to be favourite to take the gloves for the first Test in Nagpur while Shubman Gill should be in line to replace Iyer for the game as well. The 22 yards in Nagpur for the Test match has been the topic of hot discussion in the build-up to this game, with the track likely to take spin early on.
Rohit Sharma will be happy with the availability of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – who will return to international cricket for the first time since last year’s Asia Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the other spinners in the attack.
Cummins will have his task cut out with all-rounder Cameron Green and pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the first.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from the India vs Australia first Test here.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score: Rohit Sharma to continue hot form?
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma looked in fine rhythm on Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Australia. Rohit will continue his innings on 56 off 69 balls on Day 2 of the match and the fans will expect him to score a century given the way he batted on Day 1.
India vs Australia 1st Test Updates: Jadeja explains how he picked up five-wicket haul
Ravindra Jadeja was at his absolute best on Day 1 of 1st Test at Nagpur, picking up his 11th fifer in the format. In the press conference, Jaddu said that the track was not a rank-turner and that he had to make some key adjustments to get wickets.
India vs Australia 1st Test: KL Rahul's Troubles
KL Rahul had another start. Another innings where he could have gone deep. But he threw it away. It has happened with him every now and then. The observation of watching him bat throughout his career says that he gets nervous in key moments. Whether it is the start of innings, or the end of a day in a Test match or when he is nearing a ton, he always gets a little anxious and eventually gets into two minds. The shot vs Todd Murphy today was the result of the same dichotomy. He really needs to deliver in his next innings. Feel Rahul would still get another Test if India win this one. Otherwise, Shubman Gill is waiting in the wings.
India vs Australian 1st Test LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli will be hungry tomorrow
India batter Virat Kohli has not had made a Test hundred for more than 3 years now. His last Test ton came in November 2019 when he scored a ton vs Bangladesh at Kolkata. Since then, his bat has been quiet in this format. Hopefully, the drought will end tomorrow on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test and that is why all eyes will be on the star batter.
India vs Australia, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma aims for a ton
Rohit scored his last Test hundred in England when he smashed 127 vs England at The Oval. That was almost one-and-a-half years ago but it is also true that Rohit has not played many Tests in between. He will be aiming to bounce back to Test match form with a hundred here in Nagpur vs Australia which will certainly give him confidence for the remaining 9 innings.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Updates: KL Rahul trolled
India opener KL Rahul was brutally trolled on social media after he was dismissed for 20 off 70 balls in the first Test match between India and Australia.
LIVE India vs Australia Test Updates: Fans react on Jadeja return
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to action after injury and he took five wickets against Australia in the first Test for India. Social media could not keep calm and compared him to Axar Patel.
India vs Australia Test Updates: Shastri Trolls Waugh
A fun banter took place between former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and former Australia batter Mark Waugh in the commentary box. Shastri brough up one of Mark's controversial statements after India were bowled out for just 36 in Adelaide Test on 2020/21 tour.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Score: India finish at 77/1
Team India finish exactly 100 runs behind Australia with Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin in the middle. Opener KL Rahul would be disappointed with his wicket so late in the match, only 2 overs were left at the moment. Rohit Sharma scored a fine fifty to guide his team to 77.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score: GONE!
KL Rahul 20 (70) caught & bowled by Todd Murphy. Soft dismissal, Rahul would be kicking himself losing the wicket after such a good defensive knock. Australia happy with one breakthrough finally, R Ashwin walks in at number 3.
IND - 76/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test: AUS in trouble
Australia in deep trouble at the moment as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul get going. Nathon Lyon and Todd Murphy are trying their best to keep the Indian batters quiet but Rohit is in exceptional touch.
IND - 54/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: India on top
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma get India in control of this contest at the moment. Australia looking clueless at the moment as they search for a breakthrough desperately. Brilliant batting by captain Rohi Sharma so far.
IND - 38/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma on FIRE
Captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front, 6 boundaries for him so far in this innings. India off to a fine start with KL Rahul and Rohit. Australia desperately searching for a wicket.
IND - 33/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test Score: Rahul still not off the mark
KL Rahul still not off the mark as all the 26 runs have been scored by captain Rohit Sharma. Pat Cummins finding it hard to get the rhythm he's hoping for.
IND - 26/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score: India off to steady start
India off to a steady start with captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Australia desperately searching for that early breakthrough to build the pressure on India.
IND - 15/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Score: Rahul, Rohit open for India
Here we go! KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma begin the innings for India. Captain Pat Cummins and Boland into the attack for Australia. Session 3 is expected to be full of action, let's see how it goes.
India - 15/0 (2 Overs), Rohit 15 (10) & Rahul 0 (1)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Aussies Bowled Out
Ashwin picks up the last wicket as Australia bowled out for just 177 in the first innings. Jadeja and Ashwin with 8 wickets between them. 3 for Ashwin and 5 for Jadeja. One each for Siraj and Shami and none for Axar. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia (49 off 123 balls). India innings coming up next. Watch this space for all updates.
AUS 177 (63.5)
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Jadeja gets five-wicket haul
Ravindra Jadeja sends back Peter Handscomb, caught LBW. Took DRS but that was just a formality. Jadeja gets his 11th five-wicket haul. What an achievement to register on comeback to national side after five-month injury break.
AUS 177/9 (63.2)
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Third session resumes
Peter Handscomb and Nathan Lyon resume Australia's fight in third session of opening day of first Test. The first target should be to take the total past 200 without losing any wicket. Jadeja and Ashwin bowling in tandem at the moment.
AUS 175/8 (61.4)
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: Tea Taken
What a second session for India in which they picked up 6 wickets, four to Jadeja and 2 to Ashwin respectively. Terrific spell from two of India's master spinners. Tea is taken. We are back after about 20 minutes with all latest updates and score.
AUS 174/8 (60)
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: AUS lose 8th wicket
Ravindra Jadeja gets his fourth wicket, dismisses debutant Todd Murphy for a a duck. Trapped in front of the stumps. DRS wasted as all 3 reds flash on screen. Nathan Lyon comes in to bat at number 10.
AUS 173/8 (59)
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Cummins Gone
Pat Cummins gone. Ashwin with the wicket. Edges it to Kohli at first slip and Ashwin gets his second wicket of the day. His 451st wicket in Tests. Australia in big trouble as Todd Murphy, the debutant, comes in to bat number 9.
AUS 172/7 (57.3)
India vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Ashwin gets 450th Test wicket
After a small win for Australia when Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb brought up fifty-run stand for the sixth wicket, Ashwin comes and picks up his 450th Test wicket to break another stand. Carey gone while reverse-sweeping.
AUS 162/6 (53.1)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Siraj comes back on
Big moment in the game as Mohammed Siraj has been handed over the ball at a time when spinners were bowling well. Carey and Handscomb would be happy to see that as they will be much more confortable facing pace and spin.
AUS 140/5 (49.3)
Ind vs AUS LIVE: Drinks Taken
One more hour before Tea on Day 1. This session has belonged to India so far with 3 big wickets courtesy Jadeja. Australia trying to fight back with Alex Carey sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners. That is one way to tackle the turn and bounce. India need to keep the pressure on Aussies to completely own this session.
AUS 135/5 (47.2)
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 1st Test: India on top
Jadeja continues to bowl from one end. Ashwin is bowling from the other end. Rohit is looking to attack and rightly so. Australia under pressure and India cannot afford to losen the grip on the match.
AUS 120/5 (45)
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score: Australia 5 down now
Jadeja gets another one. Peace of a delivery, beats Smith but does not miss the off stump. Australia's best batter back to the hut. Smith made 37 off 107 deliveries. India on top as Australia lose half of their side.
AUS 109/5 (42)
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Jadeja misses hattrick
Ravindra Jadeja misses his hattrick. But he has done enough damage to push visitors on back foot again. Labuschagne was a big wicket as he was well-settled. Renshaw played the wrong line and paid the price. Smith is key here. Peter Handscomb joins him in the middle.
AUS 85/4 (38.4)
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jadeja Strikes Twice
Brilliant from Jadeja. Welcome Back, Sir! Two in two. Gets Labuschagne as he steps down and KS Bharat pulls off his first stumping and then next man in Matt Renshaw goes for a golden duck. Jadeja will on a hattrick in the next over.
AUS 84/4 (36)
India vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: 2nd Session Starts
Mohammed Shami resumes proceedings with the ball in 2nd session and a huge appeal for LBW against Labuschagne but it was going down leg and Rohit decided not to opt DRS. Five off this over. Jadeja to bowl from the other end. This partnership meanwhile continues to grow.
AUS 82/2 (33.5)
IND vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith going strong at lunch
Marnus Labuschagne heads into lunch just three short of his fifty at lunch on Day 1. Steve Smith is batting on 19, they have put on 74 runs for the third wicket after two early wickets on the opening day.
Australia 1st inngs 76/2 in 32 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 1st: Marnus Labuschagne gets 7th four
Marnus Labuschagne drives Ravindra Jadeja through the leg side for his 7th four to move along to 39. Steve Smith is batting on 17.
Australia 1st innings 66/2 in 29 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne bring up 50 partnership
Steve Smith gets his third four to move along to 14 and bring up the 50-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the third wicket. Labuschagne is batting on 30.
Australia 1st inngs 54/2 in 23 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 1st Test: R Ashwin into the attack
Marnus Labuschagne gets an edge through slips to move along to 30, Steve Smith is batting on 10.
Australia 1st inngs 50/2 in 22 ovs vs India
India vs Australia 1st Test: Steve Smith DROPPED by Virat Kohli
Steve Smith offers a touch chance to Virat Kohli at first slip off Axar Patel but is dropped. Steve Smith is batting on 6, Marnus Labuschagne is on 19.
Australia 1st inngs 35/2 in 16 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mohammed Shami bowls his 2nd maiden
Mohammed Shami is back into the attack bowls the second maiden of his two spells. Steve Smith is stuck on 6 and Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 15.
Australia 1st inngs 29/2 in 13 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS: India keep Australia in check
Team India have just conceded 1 run in the last three overs. Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 14 and Steve Smith is on 6.
Australia 1st inngs 27/2 in 10 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS: India introduce Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel early
India have introduced spin early with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel into the attack. Axar Patel starts off with a maiden.
Australia 1st inngs 26/2 in 8 ovs vs India
India vs Australia 1st Test: Steve Smith gets 1st four
Steve Smith gets his first four off the innings, drives Shami through the covers for 4 to move along to 6. Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 8 with a couple of fours.
Australia 1st innings 20/2 in 5 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mohammed Shami packs off David Warner
Mohammed Shami strikes with his first ball of second over, David Warner's stumps are sent for a walk. Australia have lost their second wicket in the start of third over. Steve Smith joins Marnus Labuschagne in the middle.
Australia 1st inngs 6/2 in 3 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj strikes with 1st ball
Mohammed Siraj strikes with his first ball of the Test match, Usman Khawaja is caught leg-before on review. Australia have lost an early wicket.
Australia are 2/1 in 1.1 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 1st Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja get off the mark
David Warner gets Australia off the mark with a quick single off Mohammed Shami, Usman Khawaja follows his opening partner as well with a single.
Australia 1st inngs 2/0 in 1 over vs India
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Shubman Gill, Travis Head dropped
Shubman Gill and Travis Head have been dropped by India and Australia respectively from the Playing XI for the 1st Test in Nagpur. The following is the Playing XI...
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravinda Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins win toss, India bowl first
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma's side will be bowling first in the first Test in Nagpur.
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat make Test debut
India will have two Test debutants in Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat. It appears Shubman Gill will be missing out in the first Test. World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar will play his first match with the red-ball vs Australia in the 1st Test in Nagpur.
IND vs AUS: Todd Murphy set to make Test debut
Australia look set to hand a Test debut to off-spinner Todd Murphy to partner Nathan Lyon. The latter is just wickets short of completing 100 wickets vs India.
Todd Murphy is marking out his run-up _ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JONSbHbUU6
— Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) February 9, 2023
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli need 64 runs to reach 25,000 international runs
Former India captain Virat Kohli is close to a huge milestone. He needs only 64 more runs to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket across all three formats of the game. Can Kohli achieve this landmark in the first Test vs Australia in Nagpur?
India vs Australia 1st Test: Check Live Streaming details
India will take on Australia in the first of four Test matches for the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9).
Check IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming details HERE.
IND vs AUS: India are giants at home
Team India have won a whopping 42 Tests at home and lost just 2 over the last 10 years. Out of those two, Australia have won one in 2017 and England have won the other in 2021. Rohit Sharma's side will look to continue this dominance at home.
IND vs AUS 1st Test: India need to win at least 3 Tests to ensure WTC final berth
Team India are in the race to reach the ICC World Test Championships final, which will take place from June 7 at the Oval in London. They need to win at least three Tests out of the four in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to ensure a berth in the final.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test Score and Updates: Tendulkar on Nagpur Pitch
India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar played down on the noise around Nagpur pitch for the India vs Australia first Test suggesting every team should be prepared for any kind of a wicket.
"When you become an international cricketer, you are supposed to play on any kind of surface in the world. Those are challenges of travelling. When we go to Australia, we don’t expect turners there. We know nature of the surface is going to be a little bouncy and more pace in it and upfront movement of seam," Tendulkar told PTI.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score and Updates: Harbhajan Singh's Playing XI
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh left out veteran batter KL Rahul out from his suggested playing eleven for India vs Australia 1st Test. Checkout his post below:
My Team india 11 for the first
Test
1- Rohit
2-Gill
3-Pujara
4-Virat
5-Surya
6- Jadeja
7-Bharat
8-Ashwin
9-Axar
10- Shami
11- Siraj #INDvsAUS what are ur thoughts guys ?
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2023
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score and Updates: Australia's Predicted XI
Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Lance Morris/Todd Murphy.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score and Updates: Dream11 Prediction
Check out the Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Tips and more for the India vs Australia 1st Test taking place in Nagpur tomorrow.
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Score and Updates: Five players who will miss Nagpur Test
Rishabh Pant to Mitchell Starc, Checkout some of the famous names from both sides who are not part of the 1st Test between India and Australia.
Five Players Who're Likely to Miss India vs Australia 1st Test - In Pics
IND vs AUS LIVE: Top 5 Key battles
In this series, there are going to be many battles within the battle. One of them will be Virat vs Smith. This battle will be for who scores the most runs at the end of the series. Not to forget, this series will also see Ashwin and Lyon playing all four Tests. On pitches conducive for spinners, it will interesting to see which of them picks the most wickets.
Take a look here for all 5 key battles during Border-Gavaskar series
IND v AUS 1st Test LIVE Updates: Kohli aims at elusive 28th Test ton
Do you know the last time Virat Kohli scored a Test hundred? That was a long time ago. It has been more than three years since the Indian batter scored a ton in this format. His last hundred came against Bangladesh in Eden Gardens on November 22, 2019. Since then Kohli has played 36 Test innings without a ton. Hopefully, he will end the drought of centuries in Tests in this series.
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Score: Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, the Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Austrlia is unlikely to get spoiled by rain. A cover cloud cover of less than 81 percent is expected on the first day of the India vs Australia 1st Test.
Permutation-combination for the #INDvAUS Test series opener#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/njzAzGLNEp
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2023
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: Gill or Rahul?
There's a big decision for the Indian cricket management team on whether they will pick in-form batter Shubman Gill or Vice-Captain KL Rahul for the opening spot along side captain Rohit Sharma.
"Shubman or Rahul depends on the team management, what they think. Obviously, you`d want to go with what you`ve been doing in the past, but form becomes critical. You know, someone`s hitting it real sweet and it`s coming out of the centre of the bat. Then, you know, you wake up, and say, `listen`," said former India coach Ravi Shashtri.
India vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Live Streaming Details
The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will starts on February 9 in Nagpur. The toss will take place at 9 am IST while the first ball will be bowled at 9.30 am IST. The match will have its LIVE telecast on Star Sports Network while the Day 1 to 5 action can be watched online on Hotstar as well.
India vs Australia Nagpur Test LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma speaks on 'doctored' pitch accusation
India captain is not liking the whole discussion going on, on the pitch on offer for the first Test in Nagpur. The Australian media and experts have already called it a 'doctored' pitch after curator watered and rolled the track in a certain way, two days before the tournament.
Read what's the matter with the pitch and what Rohit has to say here
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE Updates: Kohli ready to take on Aussies
Virat Kohli is super excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. The Indian team has prepared well for the four-match series and all eyes will be Kohli as aims for his first Test ton in more than 3 years.
Running into BGT starting tomorrow _. Always a exciting series to be a part of _ pic.twitter.com/lgi4uvHrA7
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 8, 2023
LIVE India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav to make Test debut?
With Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to take his place. Surya has been sensational for India in the T20I format and selectors are keen on giving him a try in every format for Team India.
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill or Suryakumar Yadav for 1st Test?
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma remains non-commital on who will play in the first Test between Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma was asked specifically about his choice between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill as there are enough indications that team management won't drop an out-of-form vice-captain KL Rahul.
"Tomorrow 9 o' clock at toss," Rohit answered with a wry smile, knowing the line of questioning well.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test which begins in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9).
