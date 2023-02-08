IND: 77-1 (24) | IND VS AUS Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Will Rohit Sharma Score Another Century?

Team India will look to continue their dominance over Australia when the two sides face off in the first game of the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur beginning today (February 9). India have been the holders of the BGT since 2015, when Australia last one a series against India. Rohit Sharma's side have just lost one out of their last five Tests.

The Indian side has since then defeated the Aussies twice away from home and once in India. The series is doubly important for both sides as they look to confirm their position in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) Final which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11 this year.

India will be buoyed by the return of stalwarts like skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul – all of whom had decided to skip the three-match T20I series against the New Zealand. There are a couple of injury concerns with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer both ruled out.

KS Bharat appears to be favourite to take the gloves for the first Test in Nagpur while Shubman Gill should be in line to replace Iyer for the game as well. The 22 yards in Nagpur for the Test match has been the topic of hot discussion in the build-up to this game, with the track likely to take spin early on.

Rohit Sharma will be happy with the availability of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – who will return to international cricket for the first time since last year’s Asia Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the other spinners in the attack.

Cummins will have his task cut out with all-rounder Cameron Green and pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the first.

Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from the India vs Australia first Test here.