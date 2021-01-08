हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Matthew Wade keeps rivalry aside, displays great act of sportsmanship with Hanuman Vihari; watch video

Matthew Wade, however, failed to make any impact with the bat as India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent the batsman packing on 13. 

Matthew Wade shares fist bump with Hanuma Vihari. (Source: Twitter/WisdenCricket)

Australian batsman Matthew Wade has not been among the runs but his kind gesture towards Hanuma Vihari on Day 2 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia has earned him a lot of praise on social media. The left-handed batsman walked out to bat after Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal, but instead of taking things slow Wade straightaway got into an aggresive mode. 

Wade started off by trying to counter Ravindra Jadeja and in the process he attempted many sweep shots. His shot selection put forward short-leg fielder Hanuman Vihari on the firing line, who was struck thrice by Wade's booming sweeps.  

In a heart-warming gesture, Wade then displayed a great act of sportsman spirit as he went to check Vihari, who called for medical attention after the first blow. With the Indian all-set to take his fielding position again, Wade shared a fist-bump with Vihari, something which caught the eyes of netizens. 

The video of the incident was tweeted out by cricket.com.au. 

Wade, however, failed to make any impact with the bat as India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent the batsman packing on 13. Jadeja picked a total of four wickets and also executed a brilliant run-out to wrap the Australian innings on 338.

In response to Australia's first inning total, Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off well. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Rohit was caught and bowled by birthday boy Jos Hazlewood on 26. India are batting on 84/1, with Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara out in the middle. 

