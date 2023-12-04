IND vs AUS: Mohammad Kaif Trolls Australia After India Wins Last-Over Thriller In 5th T20I, Says 'This Time The Better Team Won'

Mohammad Kaif did not hold back from trolling Australians again after India won the 5th T20I in Bengaluru. Defending 10 off the last 6 balls, Arshdeep was simply brilliant and finished the game for India as the hosts won by 6 runs. India clinched the series 4-1. It was Axar Patel who won the man of the match award for his quickfire 31 runs batting deep down the order and for also picking one wicket.

India displayed a complete performance in the series with many youngsters stepping up and winning the day for India on different occasions. Ravi Bishnoi was named as the Player of the Series for his outstanding bowling as he finished with 9 wickets from 5 matches.

Kaif was slammed by many Australians after he had tweeted that the best team on paper did not win the 2023 World Cup. Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn and David Warner had mocked Kaif for making such an interesting comment even after Australia dominated Indians in the final.

The former Indian cricketer had then explained that his tweet was taken out of context. What he meant was that India played better cricket than all other teams in the World Cup, winning 10 matches on the trot till the final.

On Sunday night after India completed a 4-1 series, he took a potshot at the Aussies and said 'this time the better team won'.

"Better talent, better skills. This time the better team on field, and on paper, won. 4-1," Kaif posted on his X account.

Coming back to the match, Surya continued MS Dhoni's tradition of handing over the trophy to the youngest team member of the squad. He accepted the trophy and then gave it to Rinku Singh, who lifted it with amid huge roar from the crowd and the players.

There were many positives for India from this series. Bishnoi finally emerging as a match-winner, Rinku Singh's match-finishing skills, Yashasvi Jaiswal's confidence at the top of the order and Suryakumar Yadav's leadership were some of the standout performances from the series. In Bengaluru, pacers also defended a small target on a small ground, which will give them a huge boost going ahead in their careers. Not to forget, Jitesh Sharma was brilliant with both keeping gloves and bat in the last part of the series.