AUS: 14-0 (1) | IND Vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Head On Fire From 1st Over
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Shreyas Iyer Was the Star Performer For Team India In First Innings.
In the 5th T20I of the Australia tour of India, 2023, held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl. The Indian innings concluded at 160-8 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer showcased an impressive performance, scoring 53 runs off 37 balls. Other notable contributions came from Axar Patel (31 runs) and Jitesh Sharma (24 runs). Bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis took crucial wickets for Australia. The Australian team, yet to bat, includes players like Travis Head, Josh Philippe, and Aaron Hardie. The match, umpired by KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Rohan Pandit, featured a strong bowling performance by Australia, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.
Follow LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 5th T20I below
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Head On Fire
Arshdeep Singh's over includes a controversial wide call, Head's strategic change of bat, and a flurry of fours – a hat-trick of them – with Head showcasing prowess in both leg-side nudges and a lofted shot down the ground.
Australia need 147 runs
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Can India Defend It?
In the 5th T20I of Australia's 2023 tour to India, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss. India set a target of 160-8 in 20 overs, with Shreyas Iyer's notable 53. Bowlers Behrendorff and Dwarshuis made crucial breakthroughs for Australia.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: India Set 161 Runs Target
Ravi Bishnoi's dismissal as Nathan Ellis to Ravi Bishnoi, run out! After completing a single run, Ravi Bishnoi is run out with a direct hit from Philippe to Wade. He departs scoring 2(2).
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Shreyas Iyer Departs
Shreyas Iyer's downfall as Nathan Ellis strikes, bowled out! Nathan Ellis makes a strong comeback, delivering a yorker on the stumps. It tailors into the middle-stump, piercing through Shreyas Iyer's attempted leg-side swing. Shreyas Iyer b Nathan Ellis 53(37) [4s-5 6s-2].
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Axar Patel Out
Axar departs to Behrendorff, caught by Hardie at short third man! The slower delivery moves down the leg side, presenting a hittable opportunity. However, Axar swings early, resulting in a top-edge. Short third man tracks back and secures the catch. A brilliant innings concludes. Axar c Hardie b Behrendorff 31(21) [4s-2 6s-1].
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Australia Keeping It Tight
Dwarshuis showcased a mix of slower balls and varying lengths, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel managing singles and boundaries through drives and cuts, demonstrating a diverse range of shots in the match.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: All Eyes On Shreyas Iyer
In the 14th over, Behrendorff delivered a mix of slower balls and good lengths, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel managing singles and boundaries through cuts and pulls, showcasing a variety of shots in the match.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: India 5 Down
Jitesh Sharma succumbs to a catch by Matthew Short, bringing India into deeper trouble as he departs after scoring 24 runs, featuring three boundaries and one six, off Hardie's delivery.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Beautiful Six For Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer displays excellent timing with a six over mid-off, following it up with a boundary and a single off Dwarshuis, while Jitesh Sharma contributes a quick single and a powerful square cut for four; Shreyas Iyer then attempts to thump a full and wide delivery but drags it to mid-wicket for a single.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: India 4 Down
Rinku Singh's attempt at a premeditated slog-like-sweep falls short as he skews the fuller delivery well wide of off-stump, resulting in a catch by Tim David at long-on; Singh departs after scoring 6 runs, including one boundary.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: This is Not 200 Pitch
Shreyas Iyer manages a single by heaving a dragged short delivery to deep mid-wicket, facing challenges with a legbreak that produces a thick leading edge on an attempted tuck shot; Sangha's variations include a quicker delivery and a full toss, with Rinku Singh also contributing a drive to long-off.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Big Blow For India, SKY Out
Suryakumar Yadav falls victim to a short and wide delivery from Dwarshuis, attempting a cut shot but providing a low catch to McDermott at backward point; Yadav departs after scoring 5 runs in 7 balls.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: India 2 Down
Gaikwad attempts to powerfully drive a fuller delivery from Dwarshuis, but the mistimed shot results in a toe-end of the bat, leading to a catch by Behrendorff; Gaikwad departs after scoring 10 runs, featuring two boundaries.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Jaiswal Out
Jaiswal falls victim to a well-executed short ball from Behrendorff, denying him room and inducing a thick top-edge on the pull; Nathan Ellis takes a composed catch at deep square, leading to Jaiswal's departure after scoring 21 runs, including one four and two sixes.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Six For Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal struggles with a mistimed pull against a rising short ball from Aaron Hardie, follows it with a six over mid-wicket, but faces challenges with a slower delivery, managing only a single on the last ball of the over, while Ruturaj Gaikwad adds one more run with a quick single.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Good Start For Ruturaj
Ruturaj Gaikwad starts the over with an elegant boundary, showcasing a well-timed drive between cover and mid-off, but faces challenges against Aaron Hardie's outswinger in the subsequent deliveries, narrowly avoiding an edge. Yashasvi Jaiswal manages a quick single on the last ball with a well-placed tap under his eyes.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
SKY (Surya): We would have loved to bowl first. I told the team to not change anything, another opportunity to plan in front of an amazing crowd, so just go and enjoy. The way batting unit has delivered, just told them to believe and execute. Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency.
Wade: We will have a bowl. The wicket feels a bit tacky. One chage for us. Ellis comes in for Green. Exciting times for selectors and youngsters, to make a mark and put pressure on some of the spots.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Toss Report
Australia win the toss and opted to field first in the 5th and final T20 of the series against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru On Sunday.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Weather Update
Once again, a light drizzle has prompted the ground staff to cover the pitch. Washington Sundar is currently bowling on the Indian side during the practice session, indicating a potential inclusion in the upcoming game. Additionally, Shivam Dube is now taking his turn to bowl on the side. It's worth noting that both Sundar and Dube have yet to feature in a game during this series.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Will Shivam Dube Get Chance?
Entering this series, Shivam Dube had accumulated 190 runs in seven innings for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, boasting a strike rate of 129.25.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: All Eyes On Australia Captain
Over his recent eight T20I innings against India, Matthew Wade has accumulated 333 runs at an impressive average of 111 and a striking strike rate of 174.34. Additionally, he holds the fifth position in the list of players with the most runs against India in T20Is.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Matthew Wade On Australia's Performance In This Series
"Just to continue to learn from the guys who are already established in the team and to have depth in the squad is really key as the T20 World Cup is round the corner."
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Recent Form
In their last five completed T20Is, India has displayed strong form with a sequence of results that reads WLWWW, showcasing a blend of victories and a solitary loss in their most recent match. Meanwhile, Australia's form has been less consistent, recording a series of results as LWLLW, with a win in their latest encounter amid a mix of losses. The contrasting recent form sets the stage for an intriguing match between these two cricketing powerhouses.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Axar Patel On Ravi Bishnoi
"Throughout the series, he has been bowling very well. And our partnership has also been great. He's bowled in the powerplay so have I, and that combination has been good."
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Rinku Singh - The Finisher
Rinku Singh has been prolific in the death overs, scoring 49 runs off 20 balls in this series at an outstanding strike rate of 245.00.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Jason Behrendorff Keeping It Tight
Jason Behrendorff boasts the best economy rate among all bowlers in the series, registering an economical 5.75 after three matches while also securing four wickets.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Jaiswal - The Power Player
Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed his entire series total of 117 runs during the first powerplay, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 174.62.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Check Stats At Chinnaswamy
In the 16 T20 matches held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, teams batting first have won 6 times, while teams bowling first have emerged victorious in 9 matches. The average first innings score is 135, and the average second innings score is 130. The highest total recorded at the venue is 202/6 by India against England, while the lowest is 99/10 by South Africa Women against New Zealand Women. The highest successful chase is 194/3 by Australia against India, and the lowest defended score is 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women against South Africa Women. These statistics suggest a balanced competition at the stadium, with both batting and bowling teams finding success.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Pitch Report
The M. Chinnaswamy ground is famous for its compact boundaries, making it a paradise for batsmen. Seam bowlers frequently encounter difficulties as the ball tends to favor the batsmen on this surface. Although spinners may find chances to influence the game in the middle overs, the prevailing pattern at this location heavily favors batsmen showcasing their supremacy. In summary, we can expect an exciting and high-scoring match at this venue.
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Probable Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
LIVE IND vs AUS 5th T20: Weather Report
The expected weather outlook for the upcoming cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore indicates cloudy skies with no anticipated rainfall. The humidity is forecasted to remain at approximately 79%, contributing to a pleasant playing atmosphere. Additionally, a mild breeze at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour is on the horizon, ensuring an enjoyable day for both players and spectators alike.
IND vs AUS LIVE: India Stars To Watch Out For
Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad have all been among runs. But one of the brightest players for India to emerge out is Ravi Bishnoi, who has bowled with precision and discipline. Suryakimar Yadav has also shown his brilliant every now and then.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Rinku Singh shares the secret behind his sixes
BCCI's digital media team interviewed emerging batting star Rinku Singh after his another heroic innings vs Australia in 4th T20I.
Secret behind the giant six _
Roaring Raipur crowd _
Adding calmness to the partnership _
On the mic with Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma __ - By @28anand
India Vs Australia LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The India vs Australia 5th T20I match starts at 7 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place at 6.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
India vs Australia LIVE Update: When Does The Match Start?
The India vs Australia 5th T20I will have its live telecast in India. The match is happening in Bengaluru. Short boundaries, so expect a flurry of boundaries. The match will start at 7 pm IST.
IND vs AUS 5th T20: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Big game ahead today between India and Australia. The match will be played in the evening and the live streaming and broadcast of the game is available.
IND vs AUS LIVE: India Achieve Most T20I Wins Record
After win over Australia in the 4th T20I, India have become the most successful T20I team in the over. They now have 136 wins in the shortest format, which is the most by any team in the world.
INdia Vs Australi LIVE Updates: Wade the key player
Matthew Wade has accumulated 333 runs in his last eight T20I innings against India, boasting an average of 111 and an impressive strike rate of 174.34. Additionally, he stands fifth on the list of top run-scorers against India in T20Is.
India Vs Australia LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson/Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India Vs Australia 5th T20I LIVE: Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis
IND vs AUS LIVE: Surya vs Wade
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 5th T20I between India and Australia on our LIVE blog here. Suryakumar Yadav and Co aim to win another game and make it 4-1 in the series. They already have it in the bag. Keep watching the space for latest updates.