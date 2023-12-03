AUS: 14-0 (1) | IND Vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Head On Fire From 1st Over

In the 5th T20I of the Australia tour of India, 2023, held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl. The Indian innings concluded at 160-8 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer showcased an impressive performance, scoring 53 runs off 37 balls. Other notable contributions came from Axar Patel (31 runs) and Jitesh Sharma (24 runs). Bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis took crucial wickets for Australia. The Australian team, yet to bat, includes players like Travis Head, Josh Philippe, and Aaron Hardie. The match, umpired by KN Anantha Padmanabhan and Rohan Pandit, featured a strong bowling performance by Australia, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.

Follow LIVE Updates from India vs Australia 5th T20I below