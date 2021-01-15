IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant's caught-behind appeal leave teammates in splits; watch video

After taking a hit in the elbow in the previous encounter in Sydney, dark clouds mongered over Rishabh Pant's participation in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. But the 23-year-old recovered at the right time as Pant was back on wicketkeeping duties at the Gabba.

The wicketkeeper on Day 1 took a catch, but also found himself caught in an awkward situation. During the closing stage of the opening day, Pant believed India got their sixth wicket and made a confident caught-behind appeal against Australian skipper Tim Paine. However, the umpire didn't show any interest but Pant insisted his skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take a review.

Rahane also didn't seem convinced, leaving the wicketkeeper frustrated as he intended to throw the ball on the ground in disappointment. Pant then discussed the caught-behind appeal with senior player Rohit Sharma standing at slips, who was left in splits looking at the wicketkeeper's reaction.

Despite being injured, Pant played a game changing knock in the second innings of the previous encounter. He scored 97 runs from 118 deliveries, an innings which pushed the hosts on backfoot and turned the odds into India's favour.

In the ongoing contest on Friday, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored 108 as Australia piled 274/5 at stumps on Day 1. Aussie skipper Paine along with all-rounder Cameron Green will resume the action on Day 2, as Ajinkya Rahane & co. hope to inflict some early blows in the first session on Saturday.