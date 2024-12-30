IND VS AUS: Rohit Sharma’s Struggles Continue As He Records Unwanted Test History In Australia

India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, found himself at the center of unwanted history once again as he was dismissed for just 9 runs on Day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This marks yet another disappointing performance in what has been a torrid series for the Indian opener. His early departure came off the bowling of Australian captain Pat Cummins, who now holds a unique record—having dismissed Rohit six times in Test matches, the most by any bowler against an opposition captain in the format.

A Tough Road for Rohit Sharma

Rohit’s struggles have been well-documented during this Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite his patient start, where he faced 40 balls in a bid to anchor India’s second innings, he once again faltered under pressure. His dismissal was a result of an ambitious flick shot off Cummins, which found the edge and was brilliantly caught by Mitchell Marsh at gully. The wicket marked yet another failure for Rohit, who has struggled to convert his starts into substantial scores.

The challenges for Rohit go beyond just a poor run of form. His inability to adapt to the testing conditions in Australia has been a growing concern for both fans and experts alike. With his form continuing to dip, calls for his retirement from the longest format of the game are gaining momentum. His current series average stands at a dismal 6.20, a stark contrast to the aggressive and confident opening batter India has known in him.

The Cummins Factor: A Captain’s Duel

The contest between the two captains—Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins—has been decisively one-sided. Cummins has now dismissed Rohit on six occasions, with four of those coming in this very series. This statistic speaks volumes about the dominance Cummins has had over Rohit’s game in the Australian conditions. Rohit’s struggles are compounded by the fact that he has managed just 31 runs in five innings in this series, an average that ranks among the lowest for any Indian top-order batter in an away series.

The Indian captain’s poor run also contrasts sharply with the form he displayed earlier in 2024, when he scored 455 runs in a high-scoring series against England. Since then, his form has seen a steep decline, raising doubts about his place in the Test team moving forward.

Australia's Dominance

Australia’s strong position in this Test match is a reflection of their commanding performance throughout the series. On Day 5, they set India a challenging target of 340 runs after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings. The Australians were once in trouble at 91/6, but a resilient performance from Pat Cummins and the tailenders ensured they extended their lead. Australia’s batting depth has consistently made life difficult for the Indian bowlers, and with the series on the line, every dismissal from India seems to come under greater scrutiny.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was once again the standout performer with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 57 runs, a performance that included trapping Nathan Lyon in the morning session to end Australia’s innings. Bumrah’s wicket haul was a significant milestone, taking him past 200 Test wickets, a remarkable achievement in his career.

The Road Ahead for India

With India now needing 340 runs to win, the chase looks steep. The onus will be on the remaining batsmen to stage a miracle, and India’s hopes largely rest on players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has shown the ability to build innings despite the mounting pressure. However, with key players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failing once again, India’s prospects of securing victory in the final Test match are looking slim.

The final innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will go down as a pivotal moment in the career of Rohit Sharma. His inability to rise to the occasion in the face of fierce Australian bowling, particularly from Pat Cummins, has led many to question his future in Test cricket. As the series concludes, all eyes will be on whether India’s captain can regain his form and restore his reputation, or whether his time as a Test opener for India is drawing to a close.