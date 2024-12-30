India vs Australia Day 5 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Boxing Day Test Live In India On TV & Online?

As the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4th Test heads into its thrilling final day, all eyes are on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to an already intense battle. After a gripping Day 4, with Australia leading by 333 runs at stumps, the stage is set for a dramatic Day 5 on December 30, 2024. Let's dive into the crucial details on where to watch the match, the time, and the expected weather conditions that might play a pivotal role.

When and Where Is Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test?

Day 5 of the fourth Test match will take place on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The action will begin at 5:00 AM IST (10:30 AM local time), and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the final showdown between these two cricketing giants.

Standout Performances on Day 4

The action on Day 4 of the Test match was nothing short of enthralling. Jasprit Bumrah put India in a hopeful position by taking 4 wickets for 99 runs, including the key scalp of Alex Carey, and became the latest Indian pacer to reach the 200-wicket milestone in Test cricket. His fiery spell in the second innings was a ray of hope for India, but Australia’s lower-order resistance, aided by Mohammed Siraj’s 3/78, ensured they ended the day firmly in the driver’s seat.

Australia finished at 228/9, leading by 333 runs, and now have one final push to secure a victory. With a strong total on the board, Australia's chances of a win seem high, but with Bumrah and Siraj in fine form, India will look to exploit any weaknesses on the final day.

Where to Watch Day 5 of India vs Australia 4th Test?

In India:

For Indian fans, the match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Viewers can also catch the live broadcast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

In Australia:

Australian audiences can watch Day 5 live on Fox Cricket and Channel 7. For streaming, Kayo Sports and 7Plus will provide access to the game.

International Broadcast:

United Kingdom and Ireland: SKY Sports

New Zealand: TNT Sports

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV

South Africa: Super Sport

Pakistan: Ten Sports, Tapmad

Weather Forecast for Day 5 at MCG

The weather in Melbourne could play a critical role in determining the pace of the game. With cloud cover expected at 93%, the pacers from both sides will be looking to capitalize on the conditions. The temperature is set to rise to 27°C, but the overcast conditions could offer assistance to fast bowlers, especially in the early overs. This could prove crucial as Bumrah and Siraj will look to use any movement to their advantage.

Final Day: India’s Challenge

With the series tied at 1-1, Day 5 will decide whether India can push for a win or whether Australia will extend their dominance. As it stands, India needs a remarkable comeback to bowl Australia out and chase down the sizeable target. The Indian bowlers will be relying on swing and bounce, and with players like Bumrah and Siraj leading the charge, there's every chance they can pull off an upset.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and other key Australian batters will be looking to ensure that Australia seals the deal with a dominant performance. As Labuschagne himself noted, the pitch has become less predictable as the match progresses, with the ball starting to skid through and hitting the stumps more frequently.