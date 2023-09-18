IND vs AUS: 'If Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad Can Make It, Why Not Sanju Samson?' Fans Question India Selection For Australia ODI Series

With the Cricket World Cup 2023 on the cards, Team India are set to lock horns with Australia in a 3-match ODI series at home beginning on September 22. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the upcoming series on Monday and it had some interesting decisions. KL Rahul was named captain for the first two games with number of senior players rested. However, Sanju Samson could still not make the cut as Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Ashwin and Tilak Varma were the names questioned by the fans.

Fans were not impressed with the decision of leaving Samson out. Checkout the reactions below:

I have only one question in my mind that why Sanju Samson not even consider when both Tilak and Gaikwad get chance? pic.twitter.com/immK9HKMDR — Adarsh Raj Verma (@AdarshRajVerma5) September 18, 2023

Sanju Samson is waiting to be a part of Indian team for the ODI match against Australia.#SanjuSamson #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/felxCItXFT — _A D I (@ft_adityaaa) September 18, 2023

Ruturaj (played 2 odi) is in team,

Tilak (played 1 odi) is in team,

Sky(flop in odis) is in team



But Sanju Samson is still not making it.#SanjuSamson #BCCI pic.twitter.com/0aOJxuY5Vs — Kanhaiya Jha (@iamKanhaiyaJha) September 18, 2023

It's not easy being Sanju Samson . Dropped again for some stat padders and shit players. #SanjuSamson #WorldCup2023pic.twitter.com/jppQxSnnfX — Aman Yadav (@Amanyadav879) September 18, 2023

BCCI to Sanju Samson everytime pic.twitter.com/WEVgwKnS3j — Jagrit Singh (@JagritS08211742) September 18, 2023

Sanju Samson must be hurt seeing this behaviour by BCCI.

pic.twitter.com/1RLxrjtp2j — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) September 18, 2023

In what came as a surprise from Sri Lanka, India batter Sanju Samson left the Team India squad during the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four stage, as per sources. Samson was a travelling reserve player in India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul, who had missed the first two matches -against Pakistan and Nepal- in the Asia Cup after he picked up a niggle, joined India and practised with the team's nets on Thursday.

The sources said after Rahul joined India, Samson was released from the squad as he travelled with the team as a stand-by player.

"Sanju Samson is sent back after KL joined the squad. Samson has been released from the squad as he was travelling with the team as a stand-by player," a BCCI source told ANI.

As for Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter has also not been included in India's squad for ICC World Cup 2023.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. In the match, the Indian batting team struggled in front of Pakistan's pace attack, especially Shaheen Afridi who had taken four wickets in the match. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

Team India Squad For Australia Series

India squad for first 2 ODI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.