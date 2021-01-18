हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australian

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith joins elite list after yet another 50, breaks Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's record

Steve Smith emerged as the standout batsman from the Australian camp in the second innings. The 31-year-old scored 55 before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, who also completed his maiden five-wicket haul today.  

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith joins elite list after yet another 50, breaks Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag&#039;s record
Steve Smith raises his bat after completing his half-century. (Twitter/cricketcomau)

Steve Smith on Monday overtook legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to become the quickest player to reach 7500 Test runs in terms of innings. The former Australia skipper accomplished the feat during Day 4 of the final Test against India in Brisbane.  

The Australian took 139 innings to reach the landmark, while both Tendulkar and Sehwag had taken 144 innings each to accomplish the same feat. West Indies legend Gary Sobers and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara hold the fourth position. Both the cricketers had taken 147 innings to reach 7500 runs in the traditional format of the game.

Smith emerged as the standout batsman from the Australian camp in the second innings. The 31-year-old scored 55 before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, who also completed his maiden five-wicket haul today. 

During the course of his innings, Smith also jumped into the eighth position on Australia's leading run-scorers in Tests list. 

Apart from Smith, Australian opener David Warner played a fine knock at top of the order before falling short by two runs from completing his first half-century since his return after the break. 

Meanwhile, India seamers Siraj and Shardul Thakur helped the visitors restrict Australia at 294. With 328 to win, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill finished the innings unbeaten with India batting at 4/0. 

With just a day remaining in the contest, the Test match is heading towards a draw. With the four-match series tied at 1-1, if Ajinkya Rahane & co. save the Test then India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Australian
Next
Story

This day that year: Sourav Ganguly, Robin Singh frustrate Pakistan as India lift Independence Cup in 1998

  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Watch: Preparations for Republic Day parade 2021