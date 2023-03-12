topStoriesenglish2582758
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Wins Heart On Social Media, Congratulates Virat Kohli After Epic Knock - See Pic

Steve Smith won hearts on social media with his kind gesture towards Virat Kohli after the India batter's epic knock against Australia

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Wins Heart On Social Media, Congratulates Virat Kohli After Epic Knock - See Pic

Australia captain Steve Smith showed true sportsmanship on Day 4 of the final and fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he congratulated Virat Kohli for his sensational knock of 186 runs. Kohli finally ended his Test century on Saturday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Checkout the picture here:

(more to follow)

Live Tv

Ind Vs AusVirat KohliSteve SmithIndia vs Australia 4th Test

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?