IND: 289-3 (99) | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Kohli, Jadeja Stay Strong; India Trail By 191 Runs On Day 3 Stumps

Australia are currently in commanding position in the fourth Test after they bossed first two days of the match going on at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bat first, Usman Khawaja struck a brilliant 180 and Cameron Green scored his maiden Test ton to take Aussies to total of 480 in the first innings. Khawaja displayed great amount of patience and immaculate technique to battle it out against spinners, winning more of these contests than losing. Green, on the other hand, scored at brisk pace and the duo frustrated India for most part of Day 2.

Ashwin grabbed six wickets to complete another five-for. He also became India's highest wicket-taker (113 wickets) in Border-Gavaskar series. At the stumps on Day 2, Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) were unbeaten with India (36/0 after 10 overs) still trailing by 444 runs. The Indian top order must come good against the Aussie bowling attack to ensure they at least save the Test first.