IND: 289-3 (99) | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Kohli, Jadeja Stay Strong; India Trail By 191 Runs On Day 3 Stumps
India Vs Australia Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will resume innings at overnight score of 36 for 0 on third day of the Ahmedabad Test
Australia are currently in commanding position in the fourth Test after they bossed first two days of the match going on at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bat first, Usman Khawaja struck a brilliant 180 and Cameron Green scored his maiden Test ton to take Aussies to total of 480 in the first innings. Khawaja displayed great amount of patience and immaculate technique to battle it out against spinners, winning more of these contests than losing. Green, on the other hand, scored at brisk pace and the duo frustrated India for most part of Day 2.
Ashwin grabbed six wickets to complete another five-for. He also became India's highest wicket-taker (113 wickets) in Border-Gavaskar series. At the stumps on Day 2, Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) were unbeaten with India (36/0 after 10 overs) still trailing by 444 runs. The Indian top order must come good against the Aussie bowling attack to ensure they at least save the Test first.
LIVE India vs Australia Day 4 score and updates: Gameplan for India?
India should look to attack on Day 4 against Australia and get a healthy lead over the opposition. Later on, Rohit Sharma and co can chase an easy target on Day 5 and seal their spot for the WTC Finals.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Kohli, Jadeja stay strong
India finish on Day 3 stumps with 289 runs losing 3 wickets of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja got a partnership of 44 off 122 balls and they will continue on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test match against Australia tomorrow.
IND: 289/3 (99 Overs), India trail by 191 runs
LIVE India vs Australia Day 3 4th Test: Kohli, Jadeja keep their cool
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have kept their cool and just 4 overs left now for the Day 3 stumps. India can go on to the Day 4 of this Test with a smile on their face if both these batters survive the remaining four overs.
IND: 282/3 (96 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 score and updates: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli is batting on 50 off 107 balls along side Ravindra Jadeja on 5 off 37 balls. The gameplan is simple, do not lose wickets until stumps and attack the scorecard on Day 4 with fresh legs and mindset. Australia desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 268/3 (92.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test score and updates: Kohli key for India
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja need to get through Day 3 without losing their wicket if they want to control the contest from now on. Australia desperate to get the big fish Virat Kohli and put pressure on India.
IND: 254/3 (86.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia Day 4 score and updates: Big wicket!
Shubman Gill 128 (235) LBW by Nathan Lyon. Australia finally break the partnership between Virat Kohli and Gill. Ravindra Jadeja comes in now at number 5. Just 20 overs left for the day, India will be hoping to get through the day without any loss of wickets now.
IND: 246/3 (79.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia Day 4 score and updates: Starc vs Kohli
Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy attack the stumps for Australia against Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Starc and Kohli have an old rivalry which always involves both of them looking to attack each other in the game, who will win the battle today?
IND: 236/2 (76.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 4th Test score and updates: Kohli, Gill to carry
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill need to get a massive partnership above 100 runs to set the tone for other batters coming in later against Australia. India currently trail by 275 runs. Australia are desperate to bowl India out on Day 4 itself.
IND: 205/2 (70.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Pujara Departs
It's Murphy bowling to Pujara, and he's been given out Lbw! This decision looks very tight! However, Pujara has taken the review. Is there an inside edge? Murphy has bowled a flighted delivery from around the wicket, which dips on a length and turns in from the middle. UltraEdge shows a flat line as Pujara tried to defend the ball but was beaten on the inside edge. The ball hits his front pad low and is projected to crash into the middle and leg stump. Murphy has taken a crucial wicket for Australia just before tea. The ball turned slightly off the straight, which proved enough to beat Pujara's forward defensive stroke. Pujara is dismissed Lbw by Murphy for 42 runs (121 balls, including three boundaries).
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: 100 for Gill
Gill has made it! With the crowd applauding, he takes off his helmet and lifts his bat to celebrate his second Test hundred, which he has achieved by capitalizing on his opportunity at the top of the order. Murphy's length ball down the leg side provided Gill with a fortunate opportunity to reach this milestone. Gill skillfully got down on one knee and elegantly swept the ball away to the fine leg boundary for a four.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3
Back to back boundaries by @ShubmanGill off Cameron Green _
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Gill near 100
After their lunch break, the players have returned to the pitch. Lyon has taken up the attack, and it will be Gill who will face the first ball of the session.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Lunch Break
Early in the day, Starc attempted to use the short ball strategy, but the Indian openers aggressively attacked him, resulting in Smith having to remove him from the attack. Lyon bowled skillfully, but it was Kuhnemann who ultimately made the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit, who was batting well, with a chip to short cover. After that, few opportunities were created. Shubman Gill scored a half-century, and Pujara displayed excellent footwork against spin. Murphy delivered an outstanding ball that narrowly missed the inside edge of the half-centurion's bat and bounced over the stumps. This was the closest Australia came to taking a wicket in the second hour. India had a successful session, but they still trail by 351 runs. Will they be able to continue grinding out runs against the Australians, or will the visitors come up with a new strategy?
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Fifty for Gill
With an incredible display of timing, Gill reached his fifty in just 90 balls aided by a glorious on-the-up cover drive. The stroke was superb.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Rohit Sharma Departs
Rohit is caught by Labuschagne off Kuhnemann's delivery. It's a rather easy dismissal, and Rohit expresses his frustration by hitting his bat on his pad as he walks away. The ball was dropped short and just outside the off-stump, and Rohit was preparing for a back-foot punch. Although the shot seemed to be on, the ball appeared to slow down a bit, causing Rohit to follow through with the shot and finding Labuschagne at short cover-point. This wicket may have come as a surprise, but Australia will be pleased with the result. Rohit is out for 35 runs off 58 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six. Kuhnemann gets the credit for the wicket.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: AUS lose review
Gill managed to survive despite an LBW appeal. He got forward to defend, but the ball hit his pad before striking his bat. Fortunately for him, the umpire rejected the appeal, and he was saved by the 3-meter rule.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3
FIFTY Partnership!@ImRo45 _ @ShubmanGill
A solid response from the openers in the first innings as #TeamIndia __ move to 54/0 _
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Hayden compares Khawaja With Waugh
"Usman Khawaja should be in that 100 Test match category. He's played 59 Test matches, I reckon that he is 40 short of what it should have been, and that is due to his underwhelming body language. He is similar to someone like Mark Waugh. He was so stylish that the word soft' was invented. He was so sharp and good, just like Khawaja," said Hayden.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Can India batters deliver?
India remain unscathed despite being forced to endure the impact of 480 runs. They concluded day 2 with a score of 36, with Rohit and Gill appearing unfazed as the pitch continued to favor the batsmen. Earlier in the day, Khawaja accumulated 180 runs and Green notched a century, securing Australia's dominant position. Ashwin attempted to slow down the scoring, but his six wickets only alleviated a portion of the damage. Even Lyon and Murphy, the penultimate batting pair, displayed great determination on this benign pitch. However, Ashwin ultimately wrapped up the innings. India faces a daunting task heading into day 3.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: Cameron Green After Maiden Test Ton
Probably not yet. You never know when it would happen. But very grateful. Uzzy helped me a lot. Was really special to have him at the other end. We get to go to MRF tours as young Australia players. May be we just have a great group of players in the change room. I think this is a different style of batting. In Australia you try to get more in line with it. Head is very aggressive with the new ball. I thought may be had a good chance to score runs with the new ball yesterday. I just tried to pick up how the Indian bowlers went about it. You have to swallow your ego on this wicket. I will may be do the holding role tomorrow and let the spinners do their bit.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3: What to Expect on Day 3?
So far in the series, the Indian top-order's performance has been unremarkable. However, they now have a valuable opportunity to rectify this, as the wicket remains conducive for batting. While Australia currently holds the advantage, the leadership of Smudge will be put to the test as he adopts a proactive approach.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will continue
Openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will continue for India from 36/0 on Day 4 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
Australia finished with 480 runs in their first innings.
LIVE India vs Australia Day 4 score: Will Gill shine?
Shubman Gill has replaced KL Rahul in the starting eleven, he had an average show in the third Test but now has a great opportunity to score a ton and make his strong for the selectors and captain Rohit Sharma on a pitch which can be considered as batters paradise.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 score and updates: How should India attack on Day 3?
Captain Rohit Sharma should look to stitch up at least 150 runs for the first wicket along side Shubman Gill if they want to put pressure back on Australia. In the worse case scenario, India can look out to draw this Test with the series in their hand with a 2-1 lead at the moment.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 score and updates: Rohit and Gill to continue
Rohit Sharma 17* and Shubman Gill 18* will continue India's innings tomorrow as they trail by 444 runs. Australia will eye to bowl out India as soon as possible.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: What a knock by Khawaja
Usman Khawaja was trolled when he missed the flight to Australia for visa reasons. He reached a day later and had poor outings in the first Test. Many believed Australians had overhyped him just because he played superbly in Pakistan last yera. But Khawaja answered back his critics with a brilliant knock of 180, showing his grit, determination and skills to the world. That knock has set up Australia nicely in the series.
India vs Australia LIVE: What an achievement for Ashwin
Ashwin displayed a spin bowling masterclass today and achieved a big milestone too.
_______ ____!
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Rohit and Kohli key for India
Australia must look and get Rohit and Kohli out, if possible in just the morning session of the day. Those are two big wickets for India. Whenever Rohit scores runs, India do well. If he scores, he will score at quick rate and that will further put pressure on the Aussies.
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 LIVE: India trail by 444
The fourth Test match between India and Australia is perfectly poised at the moment with hosts trailing by 444 runs in the first innings. The lead may be very big, but in their short stay in evening on Day 2, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked good and played positive cricket. Let's see how they go about things tomorrow as a big day awaits Team India batters.
