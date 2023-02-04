IND vs AUS Test Series: Squads, Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming Details - all you Need to Know About Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

India will take on Australia in the four-Test series to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The hosts have won the trophy in back-to-back editions thrice and last two wins came in Australia which made them extra special. The Virat Kohli-led side beat Aussies in 2019-20 season for the first time ever in their backyard. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team then scripted a brilliant come-from-behind series win in Australia a year later as new stars like Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj were born. The fact that India were missing key stars due to injuries and other reasons and they still managed to beat a full-strength Aussie side made it a historic series win.

India are playing at home against Aussies after almost 6 years. The last time Australians visited India for Test matches was in 2017. That was a long time ago when Steve Smith was still the Test captain. They are a much improved Test side now after going through transitions. Aussies have a good batting lineup and their pace attack is among the best in the world with the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in there alongwith Scott Boland, who is coming to India for the first time.

Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green may not play the first Test as they are yet not completely fit after breaking their fingers in early January.

India will be missing the services of Rishabh Pant who is still recovering from injuries sustained after a car accident in late December while Shreyas Iyer has also been ruled out of the first Test because of an injury. In their absence, the onus will be on senior pros Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to come up with good show.

IND vs AUS Tests LIVE Telecast Details

The India vs Australia Test as well as ODI series can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs AUS Tests LIVE Streaming Details

The India vs Australia Test as well as ODI series can be LIVE Streamed on Hotstar app in India.

Schedule of India vs Australia Test series and ODI series

IND vs AUS Test Series Schedule - Date, Time, Venue

Ind vs Aus Test 1 | February 9 to 13 | 9.30 AM | Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Ind vs Aus Test 2 | February 17 to 21 | 9.30 AM | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Ind vs Aus Test 3 | March 1 to 5 | 9.30 AM | Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Ind vs Aus Test 4 | March 9 to 13 | 9.30 AM | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule

Ind vs Aus ODI 1 | March 17 | 2.00 PM | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Ind vs Aus ODI 2 | March 19 | 2.00 PM | Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Ind vs Aus ODI 3 | March 22 | 2.00 PM | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs AUS Test Squads

Squads:

India (for first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner