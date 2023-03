IND vs AUS: 'Time To Bring In Sanju,' Suryakumar Yadav Brutally Trolled After 3 Golden Ducks Against Australia

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was brutally trolled on social media after he became the first batter to register three golden ducks in three consecutive innings. It all happened in Chennai where India were taking on Australia in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series on Wednesday (March 22).

In the first and second ODI, Suryakumar was trapped leg before wicket by Mitchell Starc in a similar fashion twice. In the third game, it was left-arm spinner Ashton Agar who castled the 32-year-old.

Checkout the reactions here...

3 continuous ducks for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs



Time to bring this Giant in ODIs,



Sanju Samson is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/vZmPmEknmh — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav in his last 12 ODI innings:



14

31

4

6

34*

4

8

9

13

16

0

0

0



No minnows no party for Hongurya Most overrated batsman Currently. pic.twitter.com/rmaZWUz0RR — Mahesh (@Simran_hatMayra) March 22, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav against Australia... pic.twitter.com/CRm8qXK6ph — El Niño (@suppandiiii) March 22, 2023

