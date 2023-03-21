AUS: 269-10 (49) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Need 270 Runs To Win

The third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and Australia is set to take place in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday (March 22). The first game of the series showcased a dominant performance by the hosts but the visitors were ruthless in the next game to take revenge. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue were bundled out for just 117 runs with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul. Later on, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh humiliated the Indian bowling attack as Australia chased their target in just 11 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

It is a must-win game for India as their proud home record is at stake in the third match. Rain is likely to play a major role in Chennai. A change in the batting lineup is expected as Suryakumar Yadav has got out on a duck twice in the series against Mitchell Starc.

