IND vs AUS Warm-up Match ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Warm-Up match – India vs Australia online and on TV?

IND vs AUS Warm-up match T20 World Cup 2022: Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia Warm-up match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match preview and live stream details

Ahead of their opening encounter against arch-rivlas Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on host Aaron Finch's Australian cricket team in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday. Since June, they have played T20Is against South Africa (drawn 2-2 at home), Ireland (won 2-0 away), England (won 2-1 away), West Indies (won 4-1 away), Asia Cup (Super four finish) and more recently, the home series against Australia and South Africa won by an identical margin of 2-1. But the main challenge lies in adapting to the pace and bounce of the pitches in Australia. The pitches in Australia are the fastest in the cricketing world and that means, bowlers who have high pace and consistently hit short-pitched deliveries will be very impactful in the T20 World Cup apart from wrist-spinners getting more purchase than finger spinners.

Match Details

India vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up match

The Gabba, Brisbane

October 17, 9:30 AM


IND vs AUS Warm-up match: All you need to know

When will the warm-up match between India and Australia take place?

The warm-up match between India and Australia will take place on Monday, October 17.

When will the warm-up match between India and Australia start?

The warm-up match between India and Australia will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

What is the venue of the warm-up match between India and Australia?

The warm-up match between India and Australia will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

How to watch the live broadcast of the warm-up match between India and Australia in India?

The live broadcast of the warm-up match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the warm-up match between India and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the warm-up match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

