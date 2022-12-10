IND vs BAN 1st Test: Jaydev Unadkat receives SURPRISE Test call-up after 12 years to REPLACE Mohammed Shami

A giant in domestic cricket, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has received a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series in Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. Unadkat recently featured in his state side Saurashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy win. As per a report in PTI, Unadkat is waiting for visa approval and other formalities before he joins the Test squad in Chattogram where the first match will take place. Unadkat has played one Test before, vs South Africa in 2010. That means he gets a Test call up after 12 years.

Shami has been unlucky with injuries of late as he hurt his right shoulder ahead of the ODI series vs Bangladesh and was was ruled out. His loss means Unadkat gets this surprise call up. However his call up should not be surprising for those who have been following India's domestic cricket where Unadkat has bossed. Apart from one Test match, Unadkat has also featured in 7 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals. The Saurashtra skipper was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 19 scalps in 10 games. In all, he has picked 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches.

If you manifest & work towards achieving a collective dream, that energy then transpires into something that can't be justified by words! pic.twitter.com/tH8ndxBjBq December 3, 2022

Not to forget, India are going through a difficult phase where forming team combinations have become way too harder with players falling prey to injuries. Shami was already injured and then Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen also got injured during the match. Rohit Sharma, the captain, is also out due to a thumb injury. However, BCCI has not yet ruled him out of the Test series. It would be interesting to see whether Rohit is able to get fit and fly back to Chattogram on time for first Test that starts on December 14.

India are set to play two Tests in Bangladesh.