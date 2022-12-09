India captain Rohit Sharma not OUT of Bangladesh Test series YET, BCCI give BIG update

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has returned to India after dislocating his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7). However, the India skipper isn’t ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh yet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday (December 9).

The first Test against Bangladesh will get underway on December 14 in Chattogram and the BCCI said that a call on availability of Rohit Sharma for the Test series will be ‘taken later’.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI release stated.

NEWS: Kuldeep Yadav added to #TeamIndia squad for the final ODI against Bangladesh. #BANvIND



More Details https://t.co/8gl4hcWqt7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2022

Kuldeep Sen, Deepak Chahar out of ODI series

Team India have however lost the services of pace bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar. The Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen has been diagnosed with a stress injury while Chahar has sustained a left hamstring injury and both of them will report to NCA for rehabilitation now.

“Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,” the BCCI release added.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav