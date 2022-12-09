topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS BANGLADESH 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma not OUT of Bangladesh Test series YET, BCCI give BIG update

The first Test against Bangladesh will get underway on December 14 in Chattogram and the BCCI said that a call on availability of Rohit Sharma for the Test series will be ‘taken later’.

Written By  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India captain Rohit Sharma not OUT of Bangladesh Test series YET, BCCI give BIG update

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has returned to India after dislocating his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7). However, the India skipper isn’t ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh yet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday (December 9).

The first Test against Bangladesh will get underway on December 14 in Chattogram and the BCCI said that a call on availability of Rohit Sharma for the Test series will be ‘taken later’.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI release stated.

Kuldeep Sen, Deepak Chahar out of ODI series

Team India have however lost the services of pace bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar. The Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen has been diagnosed with a stress injury while Chahar has  sustained a left hamstring injury and both of them will report to NCA for rehabilitation now.

 “Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,” the BCCI release added.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Live Tv

india vs bangladesh 2022Ind vs BanIND vs BAN 1st TestRohit SharmaKuldeep YadavKuldeep SenDeepak ChaharBCCIIND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!