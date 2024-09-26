ind vs ban 2024 2nd test match preview weather report kanpur pitch report between india and bangladesh

Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the second Test which will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from Friday. The Indian team secured a huge 280-run victory against the visitors in the previous match in Chennai, team India will go for a clean sweep.

Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to learn from the mistakes they made in the first Test. The Bangla Tigers will be eyeing a win so that they can draw the series.

India vs Bangladesh Second Test Kanpur Pitch Report

The second Test will be taking place in Kanpur which is always known for its traditional black soil surface. The Kanpur’s pitch is typically slow and as a result, bowlers hardly get any bounce. But then batters get help when the wicket is watered as it holds the surface for a longer duration of time.

India vs Bangladesh Second Test Kanpur Weather Report

The weather of Kanpur is likely to play a hindrance during the first three days as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Day 2 of action has an 80% chance of rain while Day 3 on the other hand has a 59% chance of drizzle. On the last two days of play, the chances of rain are very little.

The Indian team has a wholesome record over Bangladesh as they have won 12 of the 14 Tests while the two matches ended in a tie. When it comes to Kanpur, this is the first time that India and Bangladesh will play against each other in a Test match.

Squads:

India Squad For Second Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Squad For Second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.