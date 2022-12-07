'Dedication level Rohit Sharma', India captain hailed by fans for batting through INJURY and Pain

India failed to pull off an incredible victory over Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI by 5 runs in what was another last-over thriller. Rohit Sharma was very close to finishing the match for India, even with an injured thumb. He came out to bat at the fall of the seventh wicket and smashed 51 off 28 balls to take India closer to win. He came in with India struggling at 207/7 in the 43rd over and from thereon started smashing boundaries and sixes even if two wickets fell at the other end. In the last over, India required 20 off the 6 balls with just one wicket in hand, Rohit brought it to 6 needed off the last ball but courtesy a brilliant yorker lenth delivery by Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling win.

Rohit may have failed to take India to a spectacular come-from-behind win but he ended winning a billion hearts. Check out the reactions of the Indian fans who hailed Hitman on Twitter.

Injured Rohit Sharma giving his best likepic.twitter.com/6laOEFQ2jc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 7, 2022

No matter how many runs Rohit Sharma scores, i love him already for his dedication. December 7, 2022

___ _____, __ _____... Rohit __ ___ ___ ____... pic.twitter.com/tuTtT7Rv3N — Vaibhav Bhola __ (@VibhuBhola) December 7, 2022

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted 271/7 in the 50 overs. It was all thanks to a super knock by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan, who scored a century off just 83 balls including 8 fours and 4 sixes respectively. This came at a strike rate of 120.48. Not to forget the innings from Mahmudullah who slammed 77 off 96 balls that included 7 fours.

Bangladesh were 69/6 inside 20 overs and they put on 148 runs for the seventh wicket to ensure the hosts put on a strong total on the board. Notably, India bowled very poorly after having Bangladesh on the mat with the loss of 6 wickets.

India struggled throughout the chase, despite great effort from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 82 off 102 balls, that included 6 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Rohit too tried his best but India still fell short of the winning mark.