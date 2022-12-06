topStoriesenglish
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Team India's must-win match against Bangladesh?

Rain is highly unlikely to stop the second One-Day International between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, according to AccuWeather.

On Tuesday, December 7th, the second game of the three-match ODI series between India and Bangladesh will take place. The Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the game. Team Bangladesh overcame the Men in Blue by one wicket in the opening ODI. Bangladesh will aim to win the series by taking the second game, while India will try to recover and end the series with back-to-back wins. Here is all the information you need to know about the weather in Mirpur before we get into the action.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI weather report: What will be the temperature during the match?

During the match, the temperature at the venue is anticipated to be very warm, and the forecasted humidity ranges from 41% to 54%. Throughout the game, the temperature is expected to range between 26 and 27 degrees.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI weather report: How crucial is the toss?

60 of the 114 ODI matches played here have been won by the teams chasing. In 53 instances, the side batting first has won. The ratio is not that large, and the toss will not be a significant influence in the end.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI weather report: Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI weather report: Full Squad of both teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

