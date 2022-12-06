LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Umran Malik replace Kuldeep Sen?
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India will look to bounce back after losing the first game by 1 wicket and stay alive in the three-match series. Check all Updates here.
Team India will look to bounce back after heartbreakingly losing the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur by 1 wicket on Sunday (December 4). It is must-win game for Rohit Sharma’s side if they hope to stay alive in this three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh. India will be keen to avoid back-to-back ODI series defeats, having lost the last one to New Zealand last month 1-0.
The first game was overall a disappointing show for Team India, who were bowled out for just 186 after batting first with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli all failing with the bat. The total would have been even lower if vice-captain KL Rahul didn’t score a fighting half-century. However, his efforts with the bat came to naught with the keeping gloves as he dropped a crucial catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the dying stages of the game which ultimately cost Team India the match.
The last time the two sides faced off in an ODI series in Bangladesh, MS Dhoni-led Indian side lost the ODI series 1-2, only winning the final dead rubber. Bangladesh will be hoping to replicate that success again under the leadership of Litton Kumar Das with all-rounder Shakib al Hasan in top form.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma decides to ring in some changes, specially when it comes to wicketkeeping duties. Rahul has been given the gloves with Rishabh Pant out with injury but Ishan Kishan is waiting in the wings as well. All-rounder Axar Patel was unavailable for the first game but India will be hoping that he will be able to take part from second game onwards.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Will Umran Malik make comeback?
India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik feels that Umran Malik will replace Kuldeep Sen in India's playing XI as the series is on the line and winning the series is more important than giving Kuldeep a chance. India lost the series 2-1 the last time they toured Bangladesh. DK also said that Axar Patel will make comeback in the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.
India vs Bangladesh: Double birthday celebration for Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer
It was a double birthday celebration for Team India members. While Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday on Monday, Shreyas Iyer is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, on eve of the second ODI against Bangladesh. Check glimpses from Dhawan and Iyer's birthday celebrations here.
IND vs BAN: Predicted Playing XI
Will Axar Patel replace Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik comen into the side for Kuldeep Sen? In a must-win game, what will be Team India's Playing XI.
Read all about India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur here.
