IND Vs BAN 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Bangladesh, Delhi, 7 PM IST, October 9

IND vs BAN: India will face Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, October 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts dominated the series opener in Gwalior with a comprehensive all-round display, powered by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy's sharp bowling, while Hardik Pandya excelled across all three departments. Bangladesh’s batters struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack and will need to step up their game in the second T20I to pose a serious challenge to the hosts.

One of the key takeaways for India from the first match was Varun Chakaravarthy's impressive return to the national side after a three-year hiatus. Chakaravarthy, who has been in outstanding form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, demonstrated his T20 prowess on Sunday, taking three wickets and providing a timely boost to India's spin department. On debut, Mayank Yadav experienced a mix of highs and lows, starting with a maiden over and taking a wicket before being hit for runs in his final over. Yadav will look to build on this experience as he continues to grow as a player.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will need significant improvement across all areas to compete against a formidable Indian T20 side. Their batting unit, in particular, will have to rise to the occasion after a disappointing performance in the first match. India, having chased a small target in the opener, will likely prefer to bat first on the good batting surface in Delhi to allow their batters a chance to get into the groove. With India leading 1-0, Bangladesh will be desperate to level the series, but they'll need to bring their A-game to keep the series alive.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20: Match Details

Match: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), 2nd T20 Match

Date: October 9, 2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs BAN 2nd T20: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh: Delhi Weather Report

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. The weather forecast suggests that the temperature will reach 35°C during the day and drop to 24°C at night. Clear skies are expected throughout the day and night, with a 12% chance of rain during the day and a minimal 3% chance at night. Humidity levels are predicted to be 56% during the day, rising to 68% at night.

India vs Bangladesh: Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the venue for the match, is generally not known for high-scoring T20Is. The average first-innings score here is 139, while teams batting second typically post 133. Out of the 13 T20I games played at this stadium, only 4 were won by teams batting first, while 9 were won by teams chasing, indicating a clear advantage for teams batting second. The highest total recorded at the venue is 212/3, achieved by South Africa in a successful chase against India. This further highlights the ground’s tendency to favor chasing teams.