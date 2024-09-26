IND vs BAN Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Test In Kanpur On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: The Indian team is set to face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the ongoing series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, starting from Friday, September 27. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team emerged victorious in the first Test as they outplayed Bangladesh by 280 runs. The host nation will be looking for a whitewash against the visitors.

Bangladesh on the other hand, came out to play the series against India on the back of a brilliant series win against Pakistan in the red ball format. But then, in the first Test against India, they looked clueless. They will look to draw the series when they take on India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Streaming Details:

When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1.

What time will India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match start?

The India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

How can you watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match live on TV?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired live on the Sports18 channel.

How can you watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

Fans can livestream the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match on the JioCinema app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.