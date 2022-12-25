topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN 2ND TEST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar all praise for R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer for excellent batting display - Check

This was India's first Test series win under the leadership of KL Rahul. With this three-wicket win, India moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar all praise for R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer for excellent batting display - Check

India beat Bangladesh by a narrow margin of three wickets against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Ravichandran Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 while Shreyas Iyer was 29 not out when India chased down the 145-run target. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled superbly to take a five-wicket haul but his lion-hearted effort wasn't enough to win the Test for the hosts. Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Bangladesh bowlers for putting up a great fight while also heaping praise on Ashwin and Iyer.

Also Read: 'Ye Kaisa Captain Hai...', KL Rahul BRUTALLY trolled after poor show in Bangladesh Test series - Check

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot but @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted really well to take India to victory!"

The Test series victory was the 16th win in a row in Asia for the Men in Blue. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock in the second innings. The off-spinner also contributed with the ball, picking up six wickets which included four-wicket haul in the first innings to help his side take 87-run lead. He scalped two wickets in the second innings to bowl out Bangladesh for 231.

This was India's first Test series win under the leadership of KL Rahul. With this three-wicket win, India moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Brief Scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63).

Live Tv

IND vs BAN 2nd TestIND vs BAN 2nd Test news updateIND vs BAN 2nd Test newsIND vs BAN 2nd Test updateSachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar newsSachin Tendulkar updateSachin Tendulkar News updateR AshwinR Ashwin news updateR Ashwin newsR Ashwin updateShreyas IyerShreyas Iyer news updateShreyas Iyer newsShreyas Iyer update

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022